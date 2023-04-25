 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Ryzen Z1?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The ROG Ally is a new gaming portable that looks to challenge the Steam Deck as the ultimate handheld gaming portable. 

One of the most common questions asked about this portable is how powerful it will be, especially when compared to other handheld systems. Now Asus has finally confirmed the specs of the device, with the base model powered by the new Ryzen Z1 chip.

But what exactly is the Ryzen Z1 chip? And how does it differ from the competition? We’ve created this guide to explain everything. 

What is the Ryzen Z1?

The Ryzen Z1 is a new processor from AMD that’s designed specifically for the ROG Ally handheld gaming device. 

The chip is built on AMD’s 4nm Zen 4 architecture and uses RDNA 3 graphics. This means the Ryzen Z1 is using the same foundations as the latest CPUs and GPUs from AMD, and supports upscaling technology such as FSR and RSR. 

The Ryzen Z1 features 6 cores and 12 threads, as well as 4x RDNA 3 graphics compute units. AMD will also be launching the Ryzen Z1 Extreme as an even more powerful option for the ROG Ally. The Extreme variant packs 8 cores, 16 threads and 12x RDNA 3 graphics compute units, and so should see noticeably faster performance. 

Interestingly, VideoCardz reports that AMD could also be shipping Ryzen Z1 Extreme under another guise to other manufacturers beyond Asus. 

Leaks indicate an upcoming AMD Ryzen 7 7840U APU, with Radeon 780M graphics, will be made available for portable gaming devices. It looks to have the exact same specs as the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, indicating that we could see more gaming portables released in the future with the same level of performance as the ROG Ally. 

The Ryzen Z1 looks like a promising chip that will seemingly offer an even faster performance than the custom AMD APU inside the Steam Deck. You check out a specs comparison of the chips below.

Steam Deck chipRyzen Z1Ryzen Z1 Extreme
CPU architectureZen 2Zen 4Zen 4
Cores / Threads4 / 86 / 128 / 16
GPU architectureRDNA 2RDNA 3RDNA 3
Graphics Compute Units8412

Of course, we won’t know what kind of performance the Ryzen Z1 will be capable of until we get the ROG Ally in for testing. So make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for review in the coming months. 

You might like…

What is a touch-sampling rate?

What is a touch-sampling rate?

Adam Speight 7 days ago
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements – The PC specs you need

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements – The PC specs you need

Gemma Ryles 7 days ago
Rumoured new Sony handheld console isn’t what what you think

Rumoured new Sony handheld console isn’t what what you think

Jon Mundy 3 weeks ago
What is Amazon Luna?

What is Amazon Luna?

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
What is Pokémon Go Plus+? The new device explained

What is Pokémon Go Plus+? The new device explained

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
What is Pokemon Day and when is it?

What is Pokemon Day and when is it?

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.