What is ROG XG Mobile? The Asus eGPUs explained

So you want even more graphics power in your gaming machine, with the ROG XG Mobile, Asus has you covered. That’s if you have a compatible device and a penchant for high prices.

External graphics processing units have been around for many years now, offering a way to boost graphical power without having to buy a whole new system. We’ve seen solutions from Razer, Gigabyte and, even, predecessors to the ROG XG Mobile from Asus.

With the reintroduction of ROG XG Mobile, Asus had a particular appetite for boosting slim and/or small devices. Here’s the skinny on exactly what ROG XG Mobile is and how it works.

What is ROG XG Mobile?

ROG XG Mobile is an external GPU device exclusive to Asus. The ROG XG Mobile offers additional graphics power to the Asus ROG Flow range of laptops and, now, the Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld. It connects to these devices through a proprietary PCIe connection.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 2023 model of the ROG XG Mobile will come with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (up to 150W TGP) mobile graphics chip inside. It will be compatible with the latest versions of the Asus ROG Flow X13, X16, Z13 and ROG Ally devices as well as some older models.

Along with offering a large boost in performance, the Asus ROG XG Mobile features additional connectivity options, including one HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, one Ethernet port, three USB-A 3.2 Gen2, an SD Card and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2. The unit itself will house a 330W power supply and weigh 1.3kg.

The ROG XG Mobile comes with its own built-in cooling system to accommodate the power required for the RTX 4090, using Asus ROG’s Intelligent Cooling to regulate the components.

The eGPU concept and, in particular, something like the ROG XG Mobile puts a heavy focus on portability, allowing you to use a compact device day-to-day but add a lot of power to it when required. You can do this without being bound to always having a large device with you and, with the ROG XG Mobile, even the portable eGPU isn’t much of a burden to transport.

Our review of the original Asus ROG Flow X13 (2021) and its accompanying ROG XG Mobile called the concept, “a superb combination if you’re after a lightweight eSports and work machine for some days and a gaming beast on others.”

The 2023 ROG XG Mobile is set to be priced at £2198.99 in the UK and $1,999 in the US, with a launch date of 1st June. If you have an earlier version of the Asus ROG Flow X13, X16 or Z13, be sure to check the compatibility of the new eGPU with your specific model before purchasing.