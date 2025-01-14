Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is RedNote? The Chinese TikTok alternative app explained

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

As the threat of a TikTok ban looms over the US, many users are turning to an alternative video-sharing app called Xiaohongshu.

Also known as RedNote, Xiaohongshu is one of the fastest-growing social media apps in China, and is providing a so-called refuge for US TikTok users as an alternative to the global video-sharing platform. 

Keep reading to learn more about RedNote, how it works and whether it’s available in the UK, along with why TikTok is facing a ban in the US and what this could mean for users. 

What is RedNote?

Xiaohongshu – which translates as “little red book” in Mandarin and also bears the nickname XHS, RED or, most commonly, RedNote – is a lifestyle platform for young people founded in 2013. 

Boasting over 300 million monthly active users, RedNote prides itself on community content and covers lifestyle topics such as fashion, beauty, cosmetics, wellness and entertainment.

Similarly to TikTok, users can record and share their own videos on the platform and interact with others based on shared interests. Users can also share photos and text pieces too, akin to Instagram and Pinterest.

Content creators can livestream vlogs and video clips in a similar way to Instagram Live and TikTok Live, with users able to shop directly within the app thanks to its built-in e-commerce platform.

Screenshots from Xiaohongshu (RedNote) iOS app
Screenshots from Xiaohongshu (RedNote) iOS app

How does RedNote work?

RedNote shares a similar interface to TikTok, which is ironic as the latter launched after, and allows users to scroll through videos and content. In a similar fashion to Instagram too, you can interact with content by liking and commenting.

You can also share content with others either via the app or through the Chinese social platform Weibo.

Is RedNote available in the UK?

Yes, RedNote is available to use in the UK. In fact, as of us publishing this guide, RedNote is the most downloaded social networking app on the iOS App Store. 

RedNote Xiaohongshu app number one on iOS App Store
At the time of writing, Xiaohongshu is the number one downloaded app on the App Store.

Why is TikTok facing a ban in the US? 

TikTok is facing a ban in the US due to its alleged ties with the Chinese government, which the US Justice Department says poses a threat of “immense depth and scale”.

Essentially, TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese Internet company headquartered in Beijing. As it is accused that ByteDance has links to the Chinese government, US officials have stated security concerns over the app as it is thought that Beijing could force TikTok to hand over data regarding its 170 million US users at any given time.

In April 2024, ByteDance was given nine months to find a US-approved buyer or TikTok would shut down across the country. This deadline is set to expire on the 19th January 2025.

If the ban is imposed then TikTok will be removed from both the iOS App and Google Play Stores. While existing users would be unaffected at first, any updates would then be halted. This would result in TikTok becoming unusable over time.

