 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Quiet Mark?

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Our homes are packed full of technology and appliances, but many of them create noise (unwanted sound) that permeates our homes. World Health Organisation research has shown that noise pollution can affect mental and physical health. With more of us spending more time at home, it’s an issue that will only get worse.

Quiet Mark’s mission is to help us all find quieter, less intrusive products through its certification programme, where only products deemed quiet enough get the coveted logo.

The trouble with sound measurement

Many products are sold with a decibel rating (dB) to guide how loud they are, but this system has its issues. Foremost is that it’s a logarithmic scale, so a three-decibel increase in sound represents a doubling of sound intensity. This can make the results hard to interpret.

Beyond this simple measurement, we all have a complex relationship with sound. How sound is perceived depends on context, location and even emotional state. Then, there’s the added complexity that tone and frequency of sound can also have an impact: let’s face it, some sounds are just more annoying than others, regardless of volume.

Quiet Mark considers all of these factors when measuring the sound that a product generates. With its strict set of criteria for each product category, Quiet Mark analyses the sound beyond a simple dB reading and then awards those less intrusive products.

Partnership with Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews stands for quality testing. Every product that we review goes through a rigorous set of tests so that we can accurately compare performance, helping you make the right buying decision. The one piece of the puzzle that was missing was sound quality.

Trusted Reviews and Quiet Mark have partnered to raise awareness of noise pollution and help you find the quieter products to buy and use in your homes. You’ll see this partnership in two ways on the site.

First, look out for product reviews and buying guides with the Quiet Mark logo. This will help guide you you find those products that will better blend into your homes.

Secondly, we’ll be running dedicated lab testing alongside Quiet Mark, from laptops to headphones, to white goods and kitchen appliances. Combining our testing data with Quiet Mark’s testing, we’ll have new criteria for awarding the best products available.

Poppy Szkiler, CEO and CoFounder of Quiet Mark explained the partnership as a key step in the ongoing battle to help reduce background noise pollution.

“Because sound is invisible it is often overlooked. Investing in the best acoustic products in the hub of your home is an investment in the health and happiness of your loved ones because sound profoundly affects our stress levels, sleep patterns, productivity, concentration, brain waves, heart rate, and all our physical rhythms,” she said.

“Trusted Reviews shared passion to champion lowest sound levels across home technologies is a leadership example in understanding how to truly care for their readers along with Quiet Mark’s other established acoustic testing partners. Especially at this time of great global change where family and work life is now often all under one roof daily, solutions to support peace in the home have become a must have.”

Where to buy Quiet Mark products

Quiet Mark awards can often be found on manufacturer’s websites and in-store, with the logo clearly displayed. Some retailers also have dedicated sections to help you find the certified products, including Argos, John Lewis and VERY.

You might like…

What is Look Around on Apple Maps?

What is Look Around on Apple Maps?

Peter Phelps 12 hours ago
What is a Heart Rate Zone? All you need to know

What is a Heart Rate Zone? All you need to know

Peter Phelps 17 hours ago
What is Apple CarPlay?

What is Apple CarPlay?

Peter Phelps 1 day ago
What is Continuity Camera? How to use your iPhone as a webcam for Mac

What is Continuity Camera? How to use your iPhone as a webcam for Mac

Chris Smith 2 days ago
What is Apple Stage Manager? Awesome Mac and iPad multitasking feature explained

What is Apple Stage Manager? Awesome Mac and iPad multitasking feature explained

Chris Smith 2 days ago
What is Apple Safety Check?

What is Apple Safety Check?

Kob Monney 2 days ago
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.