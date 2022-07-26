Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ allows users to charge their phones at speedy rates. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the technology.

Back in 2018, Qualcomm introduced Quick Charge 4+, a new technology designed to deliver super-fast charging for mobile devices.

If you’re interested in what Quick Charge 4+ is and how you can get the most out of it, keep reading.

What is Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+?

Quick Charge 4+ is a fast charging technology developed in 2018. It allows a mobile device to be charged from 0% to 50% in just 15 minutes, making it one of the fastest ways to charge your phone.

The technology offers the same benefits as Quick Charge 4, which launched in 2016 alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and was designed to be more efficient, running cooler than prior generations.

Quick Charge 4+ also includes additional features like Dual Charge and Battery Saver, as well as a reduction in charging thermals.

Dual Charge allows phones to be charged with lower power and thermal dissipation, as well as a reduced charge time overall. It creates two paths of charging to a device to keep the phone cool, which aids Quick Charge 4+ in reducing the overall heat as it charges.

Battery Saver is also used to regulate battery performance over time, which helps to extend the battery of your mobile.

Overall, Quick Charge 4+ allows your mobile to be charged faster while keeping the device cool and regulating its battery. This is an ideal way to charge your device and means that you can reach high battery levels in a very small amount of time.

Can I use Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+?

Quick Charge 4+ supports USB Power Delivery (USB PD) as its primary signalling method. Qualcomm claims it offers a “one charging solution for all” experience, meaning that Quick Charge-enabled chargers can be used on mobile devices that don’t have Quick Charge technology inside of them as long as they employ USB PD.

However, Quick Charge 4+ primarily uses USB-C type connectors, meaning it will be easier for those that own Android phones than iPhone users, who will need to invest in an accessory and a Quick Charge-enabled charger.

To achieve the fastest speeds, you’ll want to pair a Quick Charge 4+ charger with a Quick Charge-enabled device.

The company has also collaborated with a variety of companies to create Quick Charge 4+ accessories.