What is Pokémon Sleep? The sleeping app explained

Any fans of the Pokémon series may have heard of the latest app, Pokémon Sleep, but what exactly is this new game?

Pokémon Sleep was announced several years ago, but it looks like the app will finally be coming to our phones in the Summer of 2023.

We’re going to be diving deeper into this app to explain what it is, where you can download it and how it works.

What is Pokémon Sleep?

Pokémon Sleep is an app developed by Select Jump that is touted to release in 2023. As the name suggests, this is a mobile app that can track your sleep, with the overall goal of improving your sleep schedule and health.

It features a Snorlax as well as Professor Neroli, a sleep researcher, who live on a small island together.

How does Pokémon Sleep work?

Pokémon Sleep touts itself as a game, wherein you can play once you go to sleep. Like other various mobile sleep apps, users will place their smartphone (or a bespoke Pokémon GO Plus+ device) next to their pillow once they go to bed so it can measure their sleep.

The longer you sleep at night, the higher your score will be in the morning. Sleeping cycles will be classified as one of three sleeping styles: slumbering, dozing or snoozing. Once you wake up in the morning, Pokémon that sleep in a similar way will be surrounding Snorlax, and more Pokémon will visit when you get a good night’s sleep.

The Pokémon Company has stated that you could even discover Pokémon sleeping in a rare style that you don’t usually get to see, giving some incentive to come back and see if you can complete your Sleep Style Dex.

Where can I download Pokémon Sleep?

Pokémon Sleep can be found on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. The release date for both apps is Summer 2023, but we will be sure to update this article when we get a more exact timeframe.

How much is Pokémon Sleep?

The Pokémon Company has not given us any concrete pricing information on Pokémon Sleep. It is likely that the app will be free to download and use, with in-app purchases and subscriptions available to give users access to more features.

We will be sure to update this article when we know more about the USA and UK pricing.