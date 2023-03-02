What is Pokémon Go Plus+? The new device explained

The Pokémon Company has been teasing Pokémon GO Plus+ for a long time, but what exactly is it?

Read on to find out everything you need to know, including where you can buy it and what it is.

What is Pokémon GO Plus+?

The Pokémon GO Plus+ is an upgraded version of the original accessory, which launched back in 2016.

It is a small Poké Ball shaped accessory with a single button in the middle that can enable sleep tracking. The sleep tracking feature can be paired with the latest Pokémon Sleep app.

Moreover, it can be used to play the Pokémon GO game without needing to even look at your phone. Players can automatically throw Poké Balls at Pokémon monsters in the wild and automatically spin PokéStops to get items while they’re on the go. You can even switch between Great Balls and Ultra Balls with the press of a button.

The Pokémon GO Plus+ need to be paired with an iOS or Android handset. Pairing the devices gives players access to Special Research that allows them to meet up with Snorlax wearing a nightcap when using the Pokémon Sleep app.

The Pokémon Company has stated that more features that use your sleep data are planned to be added to the pocket-friendly device in the future, although it is not clear what these details are or when they will be added.

When can you buy a Pokémon GO Plus+ device?

The Pokémon Company stated that the Pokémon GO Plus+ will start shipping on 17th July 2023, excluding specific regions. We will be sure to update this article when we know the specific retailers.

How much is a Pokémon GO Plus+ device?

The Pokémon GO Plus+ device should retail for $55. We will be sure to update this article when we know more about UK pricing.