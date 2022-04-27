 large image

What is PlayStation Now? What’s happening to the streaming service

Since the recent overhaul of PlayStation Plus, fans are wondering what will happen to the PlayStation Now service. Read on to find out everything you need to know about PlayStation Now.

PlayStation Now is a subscription service from Sony that allows PS4 and PS5 users to stream hundreds of games spanning back to the PS3.

But since the introduction of the new PlayStation Plus service in June, it doesn’t seem like PlayStation Now is going to look the same for much longer. Keep reading to find out everything that’s changing about PS Now and how it will affect your subscription.

What is happening to PS Now?

PS Now will be changing on 22 June, since that is when PlayStation Plus is being revamped. The new PlayStation Plus plan will offer three membership plans to choose from, which you can check out in more depth here, and depending on what services you are already subscribed to, you will be migrated over to a PS Plus plan.

If you only have a PS Now subscription, on 22 June you will be migrated over to a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. Users will still retain access to PS Now benefits, such as access to download and stream a large library of games.

Users that have subscribed to both PS Now and PS Plus will see their payments merged into one monthly payment plan. These users will also be moved over to the PlayStation Plus Premium plan. Users can also check out the other two plans for PS Plus, which include PS Plus Essential and PS Plus Extra, which you can read about in more depth by clicking on the link prior.

Sony has mentioned that users will be notified via email of any new payment days and new membership fees, so make sure to keep an eye on your email during June.

PS Premium will also give users access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts and monthly games.

What is PS Now?

PlayStation Now (soon to be PS Plus) works in a very similar way to Netflix or Spotify, but for games. You can stream or download blockbuster titles as well as indie games, making it easier for users to experience multiple games without having to splash out.

You can use PS Now on a PS4, PS5 or even on PC, though PC gamers can only stream games and do not have the option to stream them.

