What is Pixel Studio? All you need to know about the AI image generator

Not only did Google recently announce the new Pixel 9 series, alongside the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2, but it also revealed a plethora of AI-powered tools including Pixel Studio.

Google promises that the new Pixel Studio app is a “first of its kind image generator” but what does it actually do and how does it work?

Keep reading to find out more about Google’s Pixel Studio, how it works and which devices you’ll be able to access the app on.

What is Pixel Studio?

Pixel Studio is an image generator app that can be found on all handsets in the Pixel 9 series. Working in a similar way to a chatbot, such as Gemini, Pixel Studio can understand text-based user prompts to create an image accordingly.

For example, you can type prompts such as “bonfire on the beach” or “Maltese poodle” and Pixel Studio will understand and create an image based on what you’ve suggested.

Pixel Studio. Credit Google

Once Pixel Studio generates the image, you can then add additional prompts to adjust the creation. You can also reimagine the creation with a different pre-set style, such as 3D Cartoon or Retro Video Game, plus add your own stickers and text into the image.

Once you’re happy with the final product, you can save and share the image with others. At its Made By Google keynote, Google also explained that, as RCS communication is coming to iPhone, all friends in group chats will receive the same high-quality image, regardless of what platform they’re using.

Credit: Google

How does Pixel Studio work?

Pixel Studio is powered by an on-device diffusion model running on Google’s new Tensor G4 chipset and Imagen 3 text-to-image model in the cloud.

What is Imagen 3?

Designed by Google DeepMind, Imagen 3 is a high-quality text-to-image model, capable of generating images with better detail, richer lighting and fewer distracting artefacts than previous Imagen models.

Google also explains that it has significantly improved Imagen 3’s ability to understand user prompts, helping the models to generate a wider range of visual styles and capture small details from longer prompts.

Which countries is Pixel Studio available in?

At the time of writing, Pixel Studio is only available in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, India, Singapore and Malaysia. It is also only available to understand prompts given in English.

What devices have Pixel Studio?

All of the Pixel 9 series handsets will come with the Pixel Studio app installed, including:

At the time of writing, Google hasn’t confirmed whether other Pixel handsets, such as the Pixel 8 Pro, will eventually receive access to Pixel Studio. Having said that, as Pixel Studio is powered by the Tensor G4 chip, we can assume this will remain a Pixel 9 series exclusive.