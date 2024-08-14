Google recently unveiled its newest foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, along with some interesting features exclusive to the device. One of these is Made You Look for the camera.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold announcement was tied in with the launch of Google’s latest flagship smartphone series, which also includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, none of these phones support Made You Look.

Keep reading to learn all about the Pixel’s new Made You Look mode, including what it is, how it works and why you won’t see it on the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro.

What is Pixel Made You Look mode?

Made You Look is a new Pixel feature designed to encourage kids to smile when they get their pictures taken.

The feature makes use of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s smaller outer screen to display a colourful attention-catching animation alongside the triple camera module on the rear of the phone.

The animation featured in Google’s press release features two cartoon characters bouncing around and pulling faces at each other and the viewer, with the idea being to grab the child’s attention and get them to crack a smile in the direction of the camera. Google showcased other animations during its Made By Google keynote, including one starring Joy from Disney’s Inside Out franchise set to arrive in a future Pixel Drop, meaning you can expect a good number of options to keep kids interested.

Made You Look was announced alongside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 13 2024, with the phone available in stores from September 4 2024.

Google has yet to reveal whether the feature will be making its way to the original Pixel Fold with a future software update. However, you can discover all of the biggest differences between Google’s first foldable and the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold in our guide to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Pixel Fold.