What is Nvidia Studio? The creative platform explained

Nvidia introduced Nvidia Studio to help creative professionals kick-start their own creative processes. Here is everything you need to know.

In this guide, we’ll run through everything you need to know about Nvidia Studio, including what is it and which devices are supported. Read on to find out more.

What is Nvidia Studio?

Nvidia Studio was originally introduced in 2019, but the platform has grown a lot since then. It was developed with creative professionals in mind and combines some of the best Nvidia hardware and software into laptops and desktops that are ideal for those who want to engage in intensive graphical tasks, like 4K video editing or 3D rendering.

In a similar vein to Intel Evo products, you will find that some devices are Nvidia Studio certified.

An Nvidia Studio-endorsed device is suitable for creatives and usually features a high-end display that can portray colours accurately, as well as a powerful GPU. If you’re looking for an Nvidia Studio device, just keep an eye out for the logo below when shopping for a laptop or desktop.

Nvidia has set up requirements for Nvidia Studio devices, which should ensure that every laptop and desktop listed that comes under the Studio qualification is fit for intensive work. You can see the requirements for an Nvidia Studio device below:

GPU: GeForce RTX 3050, RTX A1000 or higher

CPU: Intel Core i5 (H Series) latest gen, AMD Ryzen R5 (H Series) last gen, or higher

RAM: 16GB or more

SSD: 512GB NVMe SSDs or larger

Display: Display: Factory-calibrated IPS displays with wide colour gamuts (available in 4K and 1440p)

This hardware allows desktops and laptops that are Nvidia Studio certified to run high-tech graphical processing techniques.

One of the most popular RTX features is ray tracing, which allows for photo-realistic images to be processed with accurate lighting and shadow effects.

Users will also be able to engage with DLSS 3, as well as AI technology to make video and photo editing even quicker.

What is an Nvidia Studio driver?

Nvidia fans may already be aware that the company offers up two versions of its graphic drivers for its GPU hardware – Game Ready and Studio drivers.

The Game Ready drivers are better suited to gamers since they are often optimised for specific games on the day of release and usually come out with patches to improve performance.

The Studio drivers, on the other hand, put more emphasis on stability for creative software, such as 3D creation suites and video post-processing. In a similar vein to the Game Ready drivers, Studio drivers are updated constantly to ensure that creative software can run without any bugs or issues, with the company testing out its own updates to make sure that it won’t interrupt workflows.

Both Game Ready and Studio drivers can be downloaded directly from the Nvidia website. Users also do not need to commit to one driver as they can switch between the two with ease, provided that their laptop or desktop has the right internals.

Studio driver is currently compatible with GeForce GTX 10-series and up, GeForce RTX series, TITAN V and RTX, NVIDIA RTX series and all Quadro products released since 2012.

What Nvidia Studio devices are out there?

There is a multitude of Nvidia Studio devices out there from a variety of brands. There are laptops as well as desktops, meaning that you should be able to find something that works for you. We have listed a couple of Nvidia Studio-certified devices below: