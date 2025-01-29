What is the Nvidia Deep Learning Institute? The AI learning programme explained

Known for its GPUs, Nvidia also offers beginners and seasoned IT professionals a chance to develop their skills in AI, via its Deep Learning Institute.

We explain what the Nvidia Deep Learning Institute is, how much it costs, what free courses are available and what qualifications you can earn.

What is Nvidia Deep Learning Institute?

The Nvidia Deep Learning Institute (DLI) offers in-depth and hands-on training across AI, accelerated computing and accelerated data science topics. Nvidia explains that participants can learn to build such applications for industries including healthcare, robotics, manufacturing and more.

The DLI offers numerous courses of varying lengths and for different expertise levels, and provides users with access to technical industry experts and the “most widely used, industry-standard software, tools and frameworks”.

While some courses are self-paced, which means you can learn in your own time from anywhere in the world with just a computer and an internet connection, others are instructor-led.

Unless specified otherwise, the majority of the latter’s workshops are delivered remotely, in a virtual learning environment. Unlike the self-paced courses, instructor-led workshops are scheduled at specific times so users are reminded to pay attention to the date and time zone of the course.

Is there a Nvidia Developer programme?

Nvidia offers different learning paths based on whether you’re a developer or an administrator, so yes there are dedicated courses and programmes for developers, ranging in expertise level.

Otherwise, Nvidia says its courses and certifications are ideal for a range of professionals, including data scientists, AI researchers and IT professionals, plus students and educators can take part too.

Image Credit: Nvidia

Is Nvidia Deep Learning Institute free?

While there are many courses that are completely free, there are lots of options that are paid-for. The prices vary heavily and seemingly depend on a course’s length and expertise level, ranging upwards from $30.

What is a Nvidia Deep Learning Institute certification?

A Nvidia Deep Learning Institute (DLI) certification is provided upon completion of a course and serves as recognition that the person has competency on the subject matter. To earn a certification, you’ll need to complete an assessment exam to demonstrate you understand the topic.

Exams generally include both theoretical questions and practical tasks that demonstrate your ability and proficiency in using Nvidia tools.

Nvidia advises that you should use your DLI certification to “highlight your new skills on LinkedIn, potentially boosting your attractiveness to recruiters and advancing your career”.