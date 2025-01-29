Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is the Nvidia Deep Learning Institute? The AI learning programme explained

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Known for its GPUs, Nvidia also offers beginners and seasoned IT professionals a chance to develop their skills in AI, via its Deep Learning Institute. 

We explain what the Nvidia Deep Learning Institute is, how much it costs, what free courses are available and what qualifications you can earn.

What is Nvidia Deep Learning Institute?

The Nvidia Deep Learning Institute (DLI) offers in-depth and hands-on training across AI, accelerated computing and accelerated data science topics. Nvidia explains that participants can learn to build such applications for industries including healthcare, robotics, manufacturing and more. 

The DLI offers numerous courses of varying lengths and for different expertise levels, and provides users with access to technical industry experts and the “most widely used, industry-standard software, tools and frameworks”.

While some courses are self-paced, which means you can learn in your own time from anywhere in the world with just a computer and an internet connection, others are instructor-led. 

Unless specified otherwise, the majority of the latter’s workshops are delivered remotely, in a virtual learning environment. Unlike the self-paced courses, instructor-led workshops are scheduled at specific times so users are reminded to pay attention to the date and time zone of the course.

Is there a Nvidia Developer programme?

Nvidia offers different learning paths based on whether you’re a developer or an administrator, so yes there are dedicated courses and programmes for developers, ranging in expertise level.

Otherwise, Nvidia says its courses and certifications are ideal for a range of professionals, including data scientists, AI researchers and IT professionals, plus students and educators can take part too.

Nvidia AI Enterprise Learning Paths
Image Credit: Nvidia

Is Nvidia Deep Learning Institute free?

While there are many courses that are completely free, there are lots of options that are paid-for. The prices vary heavily and seemingly depend on a course’s length and expertise level, ranging upwards from $30.  

What is a Nvidia Deep Learning Institute certification?

A Nvidia Deep Learning Institute (DLI) certification is provided upon completion of a course and serves as recognition that the person has competency on the subject matter. To earn a certification, you’ll need to complete an assessment exam to demonstrate you understand the topic.

Exams generally include both theoretical questions and practical tasks that demonstrate your ability and proficiency in using Nvidia tools.

Nvidia advises that you should use your DLI certification to “highlight your new skills on LinkedIn, potentially boosting your attractiveness to recruiters and advancing your career”.

You might like…

Garmin’s Blue Triangle bug explained: is it still down?

Garmin’s Blue Triangle bug explained: is it still down?

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
What is DeepSeek? The free ChatGPT competitor explained

What is DeepSeek? The free ChatGPT competitor explained

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Best OneUI 7 Features: The seven top Galaxy S25 software upgrades

Best OneUI 7 Features: The seven top Galaxy S25 software upgrades

Chris Smith 7 days ago
What is Samsung Personal Data Engine? New knowledge-based AI explained

What is Samsung Personal Data Engine? New knowledge-based AI explained

Chris Smith 7 days ago
What is Now Brief on the Samsung Galaxy S25? The AI assistant explained

What is Now Brief on the Samsung Galaxy S25? The AI assistant explained

Jessica Gorringe 7 days ago
What is Now Bar on the Samsung Galaxy S25? The AI shortcut explained

What is Now Bar on the Samsung Galaxy S25? The AI shortcut explained

Jessica Gorringe 7 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access