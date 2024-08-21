Now Ultra Boost: Price and more explained

The streaming service Now has recently announced a new paid-for upgrade to its TV membership, known as Ultra Boost.

Now promises this upgrade will provide a more immersive viewing experience across most of its streaming content, such as Sky original boxsets and Premier League football matches.

Read on to learn more about Now Ultra Boost, what it offers and how much it’ll cost you.

What is Ultra Boost?

Ultra Boost is a new add-on service for existing Now subscribers, which allows users to upgrade their viewing experience with better picture, sound and ad-free streaming.

These upgrades include a higher streaming quality of up to 4K Ultra HD HDR across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports UHD 1 and 2 (if you’re subscribed to the Sky Sports package), plus selected shows and movies too.

Ultra Boost also offers an immersive Dolby Atmos sound experience when used with compatible devices, such as a surround sound speaker system or soundbar.

Unlike the Standard plan, Ultra Boost also includes ad-free streaming which means you can watch on-demand shows, movies and sports without adverts. However, keep in mind you’ll still get adverts when watching live channels and see promotional materials for certain content.

Finally, an Ultra Boost add-on allows up to three users to stream at the same time, whereas the Standard package only allows for one user to stream.

How is Ultra Boost different from Boost?

Boost is the upgrade add-on that doesn’t quite have all the bells and whistles of Ultra Boost but still boasts more features than the Standard plan.

While Ultra Boost offers streaming quality in up to 4K Ultra HD alongside Dolby Atmos sound, Boost is limited to Full HD (1080p) and Dolby Digital 5.1 sound instead. In addition, Ultra Boost allows three users to stream content simultaneously while Boost only allows for two users.

If your biggest bugbear for streaming is the inclusion of adverts, then it’s worth noting that both Boost and Ultra Boost offer ad-free streaming.

How is Ultra Boost different from the Standard plan?

Arguably the biggest upgrade you’ll see with Ultra Boost is if you upgrade from Now’s Standard plan. Standard is Now TV’s cheapest streaming plan which provides just 720p picture quality and stereo sound. It also doesn’t offer ad-free streaming and just one user can stream, wheras Ultra Boost kicks things up to 4K and allows for multiple users to stream.

How much does Ultra Boost cost?

Ultra Boost is an extra £9 per month, on top of your Now membership. Boost is slightly cheaper at an additional £6 per month.

Do I need anything for Ultra Boost?

In order to watch ad-free on up to three devices at once, all you’ll need is a Now Membership to upgrade. However, if you want to make the most of all the other benefits of Ultra Boost, such as the upgraded picture and sound quality then here’s what you’ll need:

A 4K UHD TV that caters to HLG, HDR10 or HDR10+, with an HDMI port that supports HDCP 2.2

A minimum internet speed of 30Mbps

A Dolby Atmos-supported speaker system or sound bar

A supported smart TV, set-top box, streaming device or games console

Currently, computers (including PCs and Macs) and mobile devices do not support the upgraded picture and sound quality of Ultra Boost. If you want to upgrade your overall home enterainment set-up, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Sky deals available.