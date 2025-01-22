What is Now Brief on the Samsung Galaxy S25? The AI assistant explained

Alongside its Galaxy S25 lineup, Samsung has revealed numerous additions to its Galaxy AI toolkit including Now Brief.

Keep reading to learn more about the S25 feature, how it works and whether it’ll be accessible on older Galaxy models.

What is Now Brief?

Now Brief gives users a personalised look at their day, and adapts the information provided depending on what time it is. In the morning, you’ll receive information on how well you slept, akin to the Morning Report found on most Garmin smartwatches, reminders and appointments for the day ahead, the weather forecast and more.

In the evening you’ll see a summary of the day’s events, photos you captured and other outstanding relevant reminders. You can also see upcoming travel updates, which is ideal for the commute home, and be notified of any expiring coupons saved to your smartphone.

You can find Now Brief either via the Now Bar on the lock screen, which will show you different suggestions throughout the day, or through its dedicated app on your home screen.

Now Brief on the Samsung Galaxy S25. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

How does Now Brief work?

Now Brief works with the S25’s Personal Data Engine which Samsung says powers personalised AI features by analysing your data to deliver “highly tailored experiences that reflect your preferences and usage patterns.”

Essentially, this means that the Personal Data Engine is able to guide you through your day with tailor-made information and updates through Now Brief.

Samsung explains that all personalised data is kept private by Knox Vault, which combines a secure processor with a security memory chip to safely store and maintain information in separated and isolated locations. In addition, all personalised data is processed on-device for an extra layer of protection.

Which devices support Now Brief?

Now Brief will be found on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which is made up of the S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra.

At the time of writing, Samsung hasn’t confirmed whether the feature will be found on previous Galaxy generations such as the S24 series or even the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. We’ll be sure to update this article once we know more.