What is NordWhisper? The VPN protocol that goes where others cant explained

NordVPN is great for getting around geographical restrictions on web use, and for masking your IP address for general privacy and safety purposes, but what about those times when VPN use is blocked entirely?

One of our favourite providers NordVPN reckons it has the answer. It has developed a new VPN protocol it is calling NordWhisper, which can operate in environments where a traditional VPN can’t get through at the network level.

Those environments can include public Wi-Fi hotspots, cafes and, in some cases, entire nations that heavily sensor what citizens can view on the web.

Here’s how NordWhisper will help you mask your IP address when traditional virtual private networks won’t cut it.

How does NordWhisper work?

Nord says that standard VPNs “have distinct characteristics, like specific traffic signatures and behaviours” and that enables nations and other providers to block access when VPN use is suspected.

NordWhisper is different because it is designed to mimic standard web traffic, which keeps it under the radar of network filters. There’s no compromise when it comes to encryption to achieve this.

“Essentially, it blends in with ordinary internet activity, providing users with a reliable way to browse on restricted networks while maintaining the same strong encryption and security as other VPN protocols,” NordVPN writes in the announcement post on January 29.

“NordWhisper steps in when VPN-specific blocks make connecting to these networks more challenging. This protocol ensures users can browse securely in restricted networks.”

Does NordWhisper work as well?

The VPN provider does warn that deploying NordWhisper might mean slower speeds when accessing content. For that reason, Nord recommends sticking with a standard VPN protocol when they’re doing the business for you.

When is NordWhisper available?

Windows, Android, and Linux users get first dibs with access available within the Nord VPN app. The rollout is happening gradually, with more platforms to be announced over time. It’ll be available to subscribers at no extra cost.