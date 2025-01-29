Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is NordWhisper? The VPN protocol that goes where others cant explained

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

NordVPN is great for getting around geographical restrictions on web use, and for masking your IP address for general privacy and safety purposes, but what about those times when VPN use is blocked entirely?

One of our favourite providers NordVPN reckons it has the answer. It has developed a new VPN protocol it is calling NordWhisper, which can operate in environments where a traditional VPN can’t get through at the network level.

Huge iPhone 15 price drop

Huge iPhone 15 price drop

The terrific iPhone 15, which I’d argue is the best value option for most Apple users looking to upgrade, has now been reduced even further to a far more wallet-friendly price that’s £150 cheaper than what the phone cost at launch.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799 at launch
  • Now just £649
View Deal

Those environments can include public Wi-Fi hotspots, cafes and, in some cases, entire nations that heavily sensor what citizens can view on the web.

Here’s how NordWhisper will help you mask your IP address when traditional virtual private networks won’t cut it.

How does NordWhisper work?

Nord says that standard VPNs “have distinct characteristics, like specific traffic signatures and behaviours” and that enables nations and other providers to block access when VPN use is suspected.

NordWhisper is different because it is designed to mimic standard web traffic, which keeps it under the radar of network filters. There’s no compromise when it comes to encryption to achieve this.

“Essentially, it blends in with ordinary internet activity, providing users with a reliable way to browse on restricted networks while maintaining the same strong encryption and security as other VPN protocols,” NordVPN writes in the announcement post on January 29.

“NordWhisper steps in when VPN-specific blocks make connecting to these networks more challenging. This protocol ensures users can browse securely in restricted networks.”

Does NordWhisper work as well?

The VPN provider does warn that deploying NordWhisper might mean slower speeds when accessing content. For that reason, Nord recommends sticking with a standard VPN protocol when they’re doing the business for you.

When is NordWhisper available?

Windows, Android, and Linux users get first dibs with access available within the Nord VPN app. The rollout is happening gradually, with more platforms to be announced over time. It’ll be available to subscribers at no extra cost.

You might like…

Best VPN 2024: Stay protected online with these top services

Best VPN 2024: Stay protected online with these top services

Ryan Jones 10 months ago
Does NordVPN keep logs?

Does NordVPN keep logs?

Ryan Jones 2 years ago
How to change NordVPN to a specific location

How to change NordVPN to a specific location

Gemma Ryles 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access