What is NordPass? The password manager explained 

Ensuring your safety online can be an overwhelming task without any helpful software to keep you in check; that’s where NordPass comes in.

NordVPN is one of the most popular VPNs currently on the market. Not only does it help to obscure its user’s information from third parties, but it also comes bundoled with a multitude of features to make browsing the web a lot more manageable.

NordPass is a great example of this, with its key aim being keeping your passwords away from prying eyes without accidentally locking you out of any of your accounts.

NordVPN is currently running a birthday discount, giving users a chance to snatch up three months for free as well as a discounted two-year plan for just £2.84 per month. All you need to do is enter the code ‘TrustedReviews’ at checkout to receive the full discount.

If you’re interested in finding out how this password-managing platform works, keep reading as we’re going to be breaking down all the key benefits.

What is NordPass?

NordPass is a password manager, which is a secure online solution for your password information as well as your debit and credit cards. You can log into a new or an old account using NordPass and it will prompt you to save your login details for later, in a similar vein to Google Password Manager.

You can then access your passwords and other sensitive information from your desktop, or mobile browser or while you’re offline, meaning that you shouldn’t ever have to worry about being locked out of any of your accounts. It will also automatically fill in your username and password details whenever you revisit a site, making logging in a lot more streamlined.

NordPass can generate strong passwords for you if it feels that your original password isn’t up to snuff. This can help eliminate the possibility of your details being hacked or leaked, as you’re a lot less likely to be the victim of an online attack if all your passwords are distinct from each other.

The NordPass password manager comes bundled with the Plus and Complete plans of NordVPN. You can also purchase the Premium version of NordPass separately, which costs £1.29 a month and comes with even more benefits, such as the ability to share items with people you trust and giving access to passwords in the case of emergencies.