What is No Mow May and why is it important?

What began as a grassroots way to encourage more wildlife and biodiversity in gardens is now slowly becoming a nationwide event. But what is No Mow Way?

The No Mow May movement began in 2019 to encourage households to refrain from mowing their lawns throughout May, encouraging others to tackle pollution and improve wildlife conservation in time for the start of summer. It started as a small movement, but is now actively supported by most UK councils.

While you may think not mowing the lawn simply results in longer grass, the reality is much more than that. In fact Plantlife, the charity behind the No Mow May campaign, says reducing the amount you mow your lawn provides enough nectar sugar for ten times the amount of bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

If that isn’t enough to secure your support for No Mow May, we’ve put together this guide on the pros and cons of the campaign, and everything else you need to know.

Why should you not cut the grass in May?

May is a fantastic month to avoid cutting the grass as, typically, it’s when we see spring get into full swing in the UK. Although April can see warm days, May usually offers more consistent weather and is the point when grass and flowers begin to shoot up after hibernating over winter.

Plus, leaving your grass to grow for four weeks is incredibly beneficial for the environment, as it encourages the growth of wildflowers which, in turn, attracts pollinating insects like bees and butterflies. Not only that, but wildflowers also provide food and shelter for birds and small mammals too.

What are the pros and cons of No Mow May?

The biggest pro for No Mow May is how it can positively impact the environment. Not only does it provide space for pollinating insects and small mammals but according to Plantlife, leaving your lawn to grow helps to “tackle pollution, reduce urban heat extremes and lock away atmospheric carbon below ground”.

Let’s not forget, it gives you a month off from the chore of mowing the lawn, although if you have one of our best robot lawn mowers then this may not be an issue for you in the first place.

The main drawback of No Mow May is how it makes your garden look, although this is a very contentious point and could just as easily be classed as a pro. If you’re someone who prefers a neat and tidy garden then No Mow May might not necessarily suit your aesthetic, although we’d argue the time you spend outside in May across the UK is usually fairly limited.

How to cut the grass after No Mow May

Once No Mow May comes to an end, you will undoubtedly be left with a wild-looking garden. While some would prefer you to keep your wild garden, it’s understandable that you may want to trim it back in time for summer. We’d recommend keeping your existing equipment well maintained, ensuring lawn mower blades are sharp and tools are working effectively.

If you need new tools then our guides on the best cordless lawn mowers and best grass trimmers should help.

Once you have successfully tamed your garden, you should ensure that you compost or mulch the cuttings to help enrich the soil and keep your lawn naturally healthy. Many lawn mowers have a built-in grass mulching ability, which ensures the cuttings are fed directly back into the lawn automatically.

Finally, many conservation experts advise that you retain at least a small patch of the wildness in order to keep encouraging those pollinators and small mammals in. Otherwise it’s recommended to mow different sections of your lawn at different times, to encourage short-growing wildflowers to bloom along longer ones.

Who started No Mow May?

No Mow May was started back in 2019 by conservation charity Plantlife and has become an annual campaign ever since.

Where can I get a No Mow May sign?

Want to show your support for the campaign? Via the Plantlife website, you can download and print resources such as signs to place in your window, posters and even colouring sheets.