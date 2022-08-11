If you’ve been thinking about buying a Nintendo Switch recently, you may have come across Switch Online. Here is everything you need to know.

In this day and age, it feels like new games drop almost every week, from triple-A blockbusters to small indie games, it can be really hard to know which titles are worth your time.

That’s why Nintendo, as well as other companies like Sony and Microsoft, have started to come up with subscription models, allowing players to access myriad games for a set price. For Nintendo, this is where Nintendo Switch Online comes in.

If you’re interested in knowing even more about Nintendo Switch Online, including what games you can play, make sure you keep reading.

What is Nintendo Switch Online?

Nintendo Switch Online is essentially the equivalent of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium, being a paid subscription service that gives you access to more features than a regular user, as well as access to various games.

It also is essential to play online multiplayer modes, meaning you will need a Switch Online membership to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe against your friends online, although it isn’t needed for local multiplayer modes.

Other benefits include being able to automatically back up your game data on the Save Data Cloud, meaning that all your game data is safe and sound, even if you lose or damage your console. It gives users access to the dedicated Switch Online app (available on App Store and Google Play), which has special features for certain games, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Plus, players can enable voice chat in compatible games using the app, giving users the ability to easily chat with friends as they play.

Finally, a Switch Online membership entitles players to exclusive games and game trails, as well as a range of offers that is only available to members.

How much is Nintendo Switch Online?

You can utilise Switch Online no matter which console you have, as it is supported on the vanilla Nintendo Switch, as well as the Switch OLED and Switch Lite. You can also check out our top Switch console list, if you’re interested in buying a Nintendo console for yourself and want to see how they stack up.

And if you’re interested in subscribing to Switch Online, Nintendo does offer a free seven-day trial to new members, meaning you can enjoy a week of the service before committing to the paid version.

There are two membership options, and you can find the pricing and details below.

Prices for an Individual Membership (for a single account):

1 month: $3.99/£3.49/€3.99

3 months: $7.99/£6.99/€7.99

12 months: $19.99/£17.99/€19.99

12 months with Expansion Pack: $34.99/£34.99/€39.99

Prices for a Family Membership (up to 8 accounts)

12 months: $34.99/£31.49/€34.99

12 months with Expansion Pack: $79.99/£59.99/€69/99

What is the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack?

As you may have noticed from the pricing list, there is an Expansion Pack option on top of the standard Switch Online membership. The Expansion Pack gives you the same benefits as the standard membership as well as the ability to play a growing library of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games.

This is ideal for anyone interested in some nostalgic titles from Nintendo, with games like Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time being available to play.

Purchasing the Expansion Pack also gives users access to 48 remasted courses from across the Mario Kart series in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. Six waves will be released separately, all with eight courses included. All the waves and courses will be released by the end of 2023.

This is also available to be purchased sepereately, through the Booster Pack, which does not require an Expansion Pack.

There are features available for other popular Switch games, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 2 within the Expansion Pack, giving users more content that is not available without otherwise purchasing separate booster packs.

What games are included on Nintendo Switch Online?

There is an ever-growing library of games available on Nintendo Switch Online, with titles from NES and Super NES included.

Check out the NES games included in Switch Online at the time of writing below:

Adventures of Lolo

Balloon Fight

Baseball

Blaster Master (+ SP version)

City Connection

Clu Clu Land

Crystalis

Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia

Dig-Dug II

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong 3

Donkey Kong Jr.

Double Dragon

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Dr. Mario (+ SP version)

Earthbound Beginnings

Eliminator Boat Duel

Excitebike

Fire ‘n Ice

Ghosts’n Goblins (+ SP version)

Gradius (+ SP version)

Ice Climber

Ice Hockey

Journey to Silius

Kid Icarus (+ SP version)

Kirby’s Adventure (+ SP version)

Kung-Fu Heroes

Mappy-Land

Mario Bros.

Metroid (+ SP version)

Mighty Bomb Jack (+ SP version)

NES Open Tournament Golf

Nightshade

Ninja Gaiden (+ SP version)

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

Pinball

Pro Wrestling

Punch-Out!!

River City Ransom

Rygar

S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team

Shadow of the Ninja

Soccer

Solomon’s Key

Star Soldier (+ SP version)

Star Tropics

Super Dodge Ball

Super Mario Bros. (+SP version)

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

Tecmo Bowl

Tennis

The Immortal

The Legend of Zelda (+ SP version)

TwinBee (+ SP version)

Vice: Project Doom

Volleyball

Vs. Excitebike

Wario’s Woods

Wrecking Crew

Yoshi

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

And check out all the SNES games on Switch Online at the time of writing too:

Bombuzal

Brawl Brothers

Breath of Fire

Breath of Fire II

Caveman Ninja (AKA Joe & Mac)

Claymates

Congo’s Caper

Demon’s Crest

Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy Kong’s Quest

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

Doomsday Warrior

Earthbound

Earthworm Jim 2

F-Zero

Fighter’s History

Jelly Boy

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Avalanche

Kirby’s Dream Course

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Operation Logic Bomb

Magical Drop II

Mario’s Super Picross

Natsume Championship Wrestling

Panel de Pon

Pilotwings

Pop’n Twinbee

Preshistorik Man

Psycho Dream

Rival Turf!

Smash Tennis

Spanky’s Quest

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Stunt Race FX

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force

Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Super Mario All-Stars

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Soccer

Super Tennis

Super Valis IV

The Ignition Factor

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Peace Keepers

Tuff E Nuff

Wild Guns

What games are included with the Expansion Pack?

As we’ve already mentioned, anyone with an Expansion Pack membership is privy to even more games.

Here are all the N64 games that you can play with the Expansion pack:

Banjo-Kazooie

Dr Mario 64

F-Zero X

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis

Paper Mario

Pokémon Snap

Pokémon Puzzle League – coming 15 July 2022

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

And here are all the Sega Mega Drive and Genesis titles that you can play with the Expansion Pack: