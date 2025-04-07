Nintendo kicked off April by finally unveiling all about the Nintendo Switch 2 in a highly-anticipated Nintendo Direct stream. The brand also teased many of the new features coming to the Switch 2, including GameShare.

There are loads of exciting new features coming to the Switch 2 – and in some cases the Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED – very soon. Nintendo GameShare is one of these features.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about GameShare on the Switch 2, including what it is, which games are supported and whether it works on older Switch consoles.

What is Nintendo Switch 2 GameShare?

GameShare is a Nintendo Switch 2 feature that allows players to share games locally or online (via GameChat) to play multiplayer with others who don’t own the game.

This means there’s no need for each player to purchase their own copy of the game to play together on two or more separate consoles.

It’s important to note that, unlike Nintendo’s virtual game cards, this isn’t a loan and you can’t continue to play the game once the GameShare session ends.

Does the original Nintendo Switch support GameShare?

While the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED do support GameShare, these consoles are only capable of being on the receiving end of locally-shared games. This means you’ll need at least one player with both a Switch 2 console and a copy of the game. The game will, of course, also need to be compatible with the Switch in the first place.

When it comes to online play, only Switch 2 users can participate. This is because GameShare is available online via the Switch 2’s GameChat feature, which is not supported on the original Switch line-up.

Switch 2 users will also need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to access GameShare online as the subscription is necessary to use online services, including GameChat. This means that, unlike GameShare on a local wireless connection, GameShare online is not free.

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription starts at $3.99/£3.49 a month, with other options including $7.99/£6.99 for three months or $19.99/£17.99 for a year upfront. Expansion packs and family plans are also available.

Which games support GameShare?

Nintendo has confirmed six Switch 2 games that will support GameShare, presumably from launch on June 5.

These include Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, Big Brain Academy: Brains vs Brain, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, 51 Worldwide Games, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Super Mario Odyssey.

All of these games support GameShare both locally and online aside from Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, which does not support online sharing.

Nintendo has also stated that selected Nintendo Switch games will be compatible with GameShare after free software updates have rolled out.