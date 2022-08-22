 large image

What is Nintendo Direct?

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ve likely come across the term ‘Nintendo Direct’, but what does it mean?

In order to keep you in the loop, we’ve created this guide to explain everything you need to know about the Nintendo Direct. Keep reading to find out exactly what it entails.

Nintendo Direct is an online presentation or a live show hosted and produced by Nintendo, with the purpose of sharing new information about the company and any upcoming games or DLC content.

This can relate to games, such as the release of Splatoon 3, or the announcement of a new console like the Nintendo Switch OLED. We also often see updates for existing games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The length of these presentations can vary, though they usually last between 30 and 50 minutes. The length is dependent on the news Nintendo wants to announce and how much content there is to get through.

There have already been a few Direct announcements this year, with a Direct Mini annoucement in June that covered some third-party Nintendo Switch titles, and a Direct in February that went into detail on the now released Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

When is the next Nintendo Direct?

Nintendo has not yet revealed when the next Direct will be released, however, there are usually at least three major showcases per year, so it’s likely that we may see another before the year is up.

Since there are also different types of announcements, with the Mini and more specific Directs (such as Pokemon Presents) we could be hearing news about a multitude of different franchises and genres.

Be sure to check back with Trusted Reviews soon, as we will be sure to keep you in the loop on when the next Nintendo Direct annoucment will be.

