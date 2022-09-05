 large image

What is Nightography?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Samsung has developed Nightography as a camera feature to help you take better pictures in darker environments – here’s all you need to know about it.

The Nightography feature from Samsung was first announced during the reveal of the Galaxy S22 series, with the company giving us a deep dive into the technology using the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As the name suggests, Nightography is a feature that makes it easier for users to shoot photo and video content in dark environments. If you’re interested in learning even more about the software, keep reading on.

According to Samsung, Nightography allows users to take vivid and highly optimised pictures even in the dark, so users can enjoy vibrant images that aren’t blurry or badly lit.

There is an AI multi-frame processing system which combines 30 images into one shot and should provide the optimal colour coverage and detail, giving users the best photo out of 30.

The Samsung camera uses a 2.4 micrometre sensor to capture more light, as well as using an anti-reflective coating on the lens which helps to reduce light flares, which are often captured in dark images due to light being reflected within the lens.

Moreover, Samsung uses Night Solution, which automatically detects when you’re taking pictures in a low-light environment, similar to the iPhone’s Night Mode.

What devices feature Nightography?

If you’re wondering which mobile phones feature Nightography, check out the list of all the supported phones below:

Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
