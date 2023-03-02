What is Netflix Spatial Audio? The immersive sound feature explained

There are a good number of perks to the Netflix Premium tier, including 4K streaming, the ability to stream on up to four devices at a time and the streaming service’s attempt at spatial audio.

But what is Netflix spatial audio, and which devices support it?

What is Netflix Spatial Audio?

Spatial audio is a Netflix feature that enhances the stereo sound of TV and movies and transforms it into a more immersive soundscape.

The feature is included in Netflix’s premium subscription tier and doesn’t require any surround sound speakers or home theatre equipment to work. It’s also compatible with all devices that support Netflix, a list that includes smart TVs, PCs, smartphones, tablets, game consoles, set-top boxes and streaming sticks.

You can get an idea of what Netflix spatial audio sounds like in the preview video below:

While not every piece of content in Netflix’s catalogue supports spatial audio, a good chunk of it does. According to the streaming service’s support page, there are more than 700 popular TV shows and movies ready for viewers to immerse themselves in with cinematic sound, with the list including titles such as Stranger Things, The Watcher, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion.

As of March 2022, Netflix had around 6718 titles in the UK, meaning close to 10% of content on the site should support spatial audio.

You can find a complete list of every piece of content that supports the feature by typing “spatial audio” into the app’s search bar. You can also quickly check if a specific title comes with spatial audio by looking out for the spatial audio icon next to the show or movie’s description (this will look like a person surrounded by sound waves).

Once you click on a supported title, spatial audio is enabled automatically. That means there’s no need to dive into the app’s settings to enable the audio feature.

Other forms of immersive sound on Netflix

Spatial audio isn’t the only immersive audio feature on Netflix. The platform also supports other forms of cinematic sound, including 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos. Both of these features can be accessed using compatible TVs and soundbars.

Netflix is also compatible with Apple spatial audio for Apple TV, iPhone and iPad. To use this, all you need is an Apple device, compatible Apple headphones and to have switched on the spatial audio setting on your device.