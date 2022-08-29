 large image

What is Multi-Camera Capture for iOS?

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

Your iPhone packs all sorts of useful camera features, but what exactly is multi-camera capture and what can you use it for?

Apple has introduced plenty of innovative options for your iPhone cameras that it can sometimes be difficult to keep up with all of them! One such example is multi-camera capture, which arrived with iOS 13. This nifty feature could help you get even more from your camera lenses – so in this article we explain what is is and how it works.

What is multi-camera capture for iOS?

Multi-camera capture more or less does exactly what is says on the tin, to paraphrase that famous Ronseal strapline. With this mode enabled, you can take simultaneous footage with more than one of the cameras of your iPhone, so that you have several different perspectives at the same time.

This feature was first introduced at WWDC 2019 with iOS 13, and it’s supported by the iPhone XS and later.

Why would I use multi-camera capture?

Multi-camera capture can be an aesthetic choice when you’re shooting footage; for instance, you might like to show your simultaneous reaction to something that’s happening in front of you but using the rear and selfie cameras at once, or you might like to show a wider perspective of the same subject by using the ultrawide and wide cameras together.

How can I use multi-camera capture on my iPhone?

Even though it’s a feature supported by the most recent iPhones, it’s not actually all that easy to use multi-camera capture on your iPhone because it is not natively supported on the camera app. Therefore you’ll have to download or even buy a dedicated app in order to use the feature, such as FiLMiC Pro.

Is there a similar feature for Android phones?

Yes, many Android phones have multi-camera capture available – although it’s often a flagship-exclusive feature. For example, on the most recent S-series smartphones, you can use the Director’s View feature in order to record from more than one camera simultaneously.

