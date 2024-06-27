Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Moto AI? Motorola’s artificial intelligence features explained

Following in the footsteps of smartphone giants like Samsung and more recently Apple, Motorola has announced its own selection of AI features, collectively known as Moto AI.

Keep reading to learn more about Moto AI, what the term means and which handsets you can find the its features in.

What is Moto AI?

Put simply, Moto AI is an all-encompassing term for the artificial intelligence features found in the latest generations of Motorola smartphones. These AI features are infused throughout the handsets, from the camera hardware and photo editing capabilities to navigation and search. 

Motorola explains that Moto AI allows users to create content, personalise their device and “accomplish more in less time”.

What does Moto AI include?

Moto AI includes a host of tools throughout the compatible smartphones. For better images and videos, there’s Adaptive Stabilisation which uses AI to determine movement speed while filming and adjust the stabilisation accordingly, Auto Focus Tracking for keeping the subject in focus while filming, and Action Shot to improve details when light and noise levels are poor.

Thanks to Motorola’s partnership with Google, there are also Moto AI features enabled by Google Cloud, including Moto Magic Canvas which allows users to create their own images through text prompts. You can also find Google Photos’ AI editing tools too, such as Magic Eraser which removes unwanted objects from the background.

Moto AI also includes Smart Connect which facilitates a seamless connection between your handset and PC. This lets you to control your phone from your computer’s keyboard and trackpad. Finally, there’s also the option for users to create their own personalised device wallpaper images.

Which devices include Moto AI?

Motorola introduced Moto AI with the launch of its latest Edge series, which includes the Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion

Moto AI can also be found in Motorola’s most recent, non-folding smartphones: the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. Plus the Razr 50 series also benefits from Google’s AI assistant Gemini integration too.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

