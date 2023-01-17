If you’re looking to step up your work calls with more advanced tools and settings, you may have heard of Microsoft Teams Premium.

The optional Teams upgrade is set to roll out in February 2023, but what features are included and how much does it cost?

What is Microsoft Teams Premium?

Microsoft Teams Premium is Microsoft’s premium workspace platform.

The service builds upon the features offered by Microsoft Teams, with the goal being to allow for smarter, safer and more personalised meetings.

The paid Teams tier was announced in October 2022 with a release date set for February 2023.

How does it differ from Microsoft Teams?

The Premium tier introduces features not available with a standard Microsoft Teams account.

One of these new features is meeting guides. This is a customisable tool that allows you to create meeting types with different call settings, such as client calls or brainstorming sessions. You can then just choose a type to schedule your meeting with the settings you need instead of wasting time choosing them manually.

With Teams Premium, you can also squeeze your branding into the meeting lobby and create custom backgrounds and together modes for employees to use.

Another Premium feature is intelligent recap. This tool uses AI to record your calls and automatically generate chapters and insights when your name is mentioned, a screen is shared or you left the meeting early, so you can skip through and find the important bits if you get distracted during a call.

Intelligent recap also suggests action items and owners to ensure you don’t miss any crucial follow-ups, while search allows you to look through transcripts for the people you work most closely with.

Meanwhile, live translation for captions outputs real-time translations from 40 spoken languages so long as the organiser has a Premium account.

When it comes to security, there’s advanced meeting protection which allows you to add watermarks to help prevent leaks and offers the ability to limit who can record your calls.

For those interacting with customers and clients, there’s also the ability to send text reminders, manage scheduled calls with appointment queuing and view usage trends.

Finally, for users hosting webinars, there’s the ability to add a registration waitlist with manual approval, send automated reminder emails ahead of the event and socialise and manage behind-the-scenes content away from attendees in a virtual green room.

How much does Microsoft Teams Premium cost?

Teams Premium is expected to cost $10 a month per profile, with UK pricing yet to be announced.

Microsoft says it will reveal the official price of the more advanced Teams tier when the tool rolls out to the general public in February 2023.