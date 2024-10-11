Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Microsoft Click to Do?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Microsoft recently announced several new AI-powered features coming to its Copilot+ PCs, including Click to Do. 

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Click to Do, including what it is, what it can do and how you can access it. 

What is Microsoft Click to Do? 

Click to Do is a Copilot+ feature that makes it easier to edit images and learn more about them on Windows. 

It works by placing an interactive overlay on top of images or text. From here, you can choose from a list of options that call upon a variety of apps. For example, you can perform a Visual Search of an image with Bing, remove a background with Paint or erase an object in the Photos app. 

If it’s text you’ve highlighted, you can summarise those words, rewrite them, send an email, search them on the web and more. 

Click to Do is comparable to Google’s Circle to Search tool for Android. This feature allows you to find out more about any image simply by holding down the home button on your phone and circling the image you want to look up. 

How to use Click to Do 

To use Click to Do, you’ll need a Copilot+ PC. These are some of Microsoft’s most powerful Windows PCs designed to handle advanced AI models. The list of Copilot+ PCs includes devices by Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung, as well as its own Microsoft Surface laptops. 

If you have a Copilot+ PC, all you need to do is press the Windows key and click on an image or text to activate Click to Do in the Snipping Tool or Print Screen. 

From there you can choose between several different options, including summarising or rewriting text and editing or searching for more information on an image. 

Click to Do begins rolling out in November, starting with the Windows Insider community.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

