What is Microsoft 365 Basic? The latest membership tier explained

Microsoft has launched a brand new tier within its own Microsoft 365 subscription service designed to replace the OneDrive 100GB membership.

Microsoft 365 is the new version of Office 365 and is a subscription service to all the well-known Microsoft applications, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more.

The company is expanding its 365 platforms by introducing the latest Microsoft 365 Basic membership tier. But what does this new subscription entail? Read on to find out everything you need to know, including all its features and how much it will cost you.

What is Microsoft 365 Basic?

This is the most recent tier within the subscription service and comes in as the most affordable plan from the company, not including the free membership option.

This plan is designed to be used by one person and comes with 100GB of cloud storage. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS and Android devices, meaning that you can access it from any laptop or PC, tablet or mobile device that supports these operating systems.

Image Credit (Microsoft)

Users will not have access to the desktop version of Microsoft apps, but they will be able to work on the web and mobile versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive and more. These versions are less powerful than the dedicated desktop variations and do not have access to all the same features – with no ability to create bibliographies and create citations, for example – but are more than serviceable for typing up documents and essays.

Users also have access to an ad-free version of OutLook web as well as mobile and web email and calendar with advanced security. Moreover, users will be able to contact Microsoft technical support in case they encounter any issues.

If you want to learn more about how it compares to another tier, Microsoft 365 Personal, then make sure you click on this link to check out all the key differences.

How much does Microsoft 365 Basic cost?

It is the cheapest plan available barring the free option. A monthly subscription comes in at $1.99, with a yearly membership costing $19.99.

When will Microsoft 365 Basic be released?

It will be available on 30th January 2023 in America. It is not clear if the service will be available in other territories on that date, but we will update this article once we know more.