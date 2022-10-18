Last year, Facebook changed its name to Meta and has since been expanding the brand to include new features, like Meta Horizon.

But what is Meta Horizon? Read on to find out everything you need to know about this service and what it can be used for.

What is Meta Horizon?

Meta Horizon is a social hub that can be experienced via virtual reality. It includes several destinations within the Metaverse. Currently, it features destinations such as Meta Horizon Workrooms, Meta Horizon Worlds and your own Meta Horizon Home.

Within the Meta Horizon and other connected VR apps, users will appear as their own 3D avatar.

What is Meta Horizon Worlds?

Out of the three destinations you can access via Meta Horizon, Worlds is the most eye-catching. This is a free app that can be experienced through a Meta Quest headset, with Meta claiming that there are over 10,000 worlds to explore.

These worlds are developed by users in the Metaverse, with the option for anyone to create their own experiences. You can also view musical performances, comedy shows and sporting events, with the company pushing users to use the social app not just for VR experiences but real-world ones, too.

To access Meta Horizon Worlds users will first need to create an avatar and customise it to their liking.

What is Meta Horizon Workrooms?

As the name suggests, Meta Horizon Workrooms is a dedicated virtual space that has been built to bring teams together in the Metaverse. Meta has pushed it as a way for workers to effectively communicate without needing to be in the same room, with the ability to share presentations and brainstorm ideas.

This has become more prevalent since the Covid-19 outbreak, as more companies have moved towards hybrid and work-from-home models, meaning that fewer staff members can communicate within a dedicated physical office environment.

Meta Horizon Workrooms can be experienced via a VR headset or through a standard video call. You can customise environments and use expressive avatars to create a more immersive experience for you and your teammates, with spatial audio also being available with some headsets so it feels like you’re talking to someone who’s in the same room as you.

What is Meta Horizon Home?

Meta Horizon Home is the first thing that users are presented with when they put on a Meta VR headset. It’s the place where users can see their followers, watch Oculus TV and play multiplayer games. The environment can be customised to the user’s liking.