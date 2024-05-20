What is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300? The budget 2024 chipset explained

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 is the latest in a long line of budget-focused chipsets from the manufacturer, designed for more affordable smartphones in 2024. But what makes it so special, and what’s the difference between it and its predecessor, the Dimensity 6100+?

Here’s everything you need to know about the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, including specs and the new features it enables.

What is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300?

The MediaTek Dimenisty 6300 is the company’s latest mid-range chipset, first revealed in April 2024. While the naming might suggest that it’s a successor to the Dimensity 6200, that chipset never actually existed. Instead, it’s a follow-up to 2023’s Dimensity 6100+ chipset and a competitor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.

The 6nm chipset boasts various upgrades over its predecessor, particularly in the CPU department, while enabling new features that allow more budget-focused smartphones to better compete with their flagship brethren.

What’s new with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300?

As noted, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 boasts all the regular performance upgrades you’d expect from a yearly chipset update, along with a few new features for smartphone makers to make use of, from high-res cameras to upgraded connectivity and more.

First up, let’s talk performance; the 6nm chipset features an overclocked main Cortex-A76 CPU at a boosted 2.4GHz, up from 2.2GHz. Those two A76 cores are joined by six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz, and there’s a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU powering the graphics.

MediaTek claims that the new overclocked cores allow for a 10% boost to performance compared to the Dimensity 6100+, but with MediaTek’s UltraSave 3.0+ power-saving tech, that doesn’t translate to a downturn in battery life.

It also brings 5G connectivity to a cheaper price point as manufacturers continue to move users over from ageing 4G LTE smartphones. It’s not just basic 5G connectivity either, with MediaTek claiming that its sub-six 5G modem can achieve “40% faster downlink speeds within urban environments, and up to 30% in suburbs” compared to the unnamed (likely Qualcomm) competition.

That’s all well and good, but it’s the upgraded support for smartphone components that makes the release a particularly interesting one. The headline feature is that budget-focused phones using the chipset can now make use of those high-res 108MP camera sensors, complete with multi-frame noise reduction and improved low-light performance.

The chipset also brings support for 10-bit display tech, meaning that AMOLED screens can now display real 10-bit images and videos for a more vivid, true-to-life visual experience when taking photos and watching content on the go. Screens can also reach a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, though that was also available with the Dimensity 6100+.

Which phones use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300?

While it’s early days for the MediaTek chipset, having only launched two months ago at the time of writing, it’s already making an appearance in the smartphone world. Here are all the phones that feature the chipset right now, and we’ll be sure to add more as they appear in the coming months: