 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Marvel Snap?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

There’s a very good chance that you’ve seen Marvel Snap advertised online in recent days. But what is it, and why should you care?

We’ve created this guide to explain what Marvel Snap is, and how you can join in on the fun for free. 

What is Marvel Snap?

Marvel Snap is a new free-to-play card game that’s available on Android, iOS and Microsoft Windows. It launched in October 2022. 

In Marvel Snap, you’re able to build your own virtual deck of cards. Each card features a Marvel superhero, including well known characters such as Iron Man and Hulk, as well as more niche figures such as Squirrel Girl and Blue Marvel. 

Despite the name, this Marvel card game does not play like classic Snap. Instead, it’s more akin to The Witcher’s Gwent. Every card has a power rating assigned to it, with a higher number making it more valuable. Certain cards have unique abilities assigned to them too; Quicksilver is always drawn first, while Iron-Man will double the points tally of all the cards in the same location.

You’re able to use your deck of cards to fight against the AI or other human players online. Winning games will provide you with Credits and Boosters, which can unlock new cards and upgrade those that you already own. 

While Marvel Snap is free to play, you’re able to use real money to purchase in-game gold that can be used to unlock variant cards. A variant card will have the exact same hero, ability and power as a card you already own, but will have different artwork to make it look a little more unique. 

You can also spend £8.99 for a Premium Season Pass, which allows you to unlock additional cards. For example, the Symbiote Invasion season pass allows you to unlock cards such as Miles Morales Spider-Man, Carnage and Spider-Woman. These cards are still available to those who refuse to pay for the season pass, but you’ll need to rely on luck when unlocking a mystery card instead. 

You might like…

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system requirements – The PC specs you need

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system requirements – The PC specs you need

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Overwatch 2 system requirements: The PC specs you need to play

Overwatch 2 system requirements: The PC specs you need to play

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
What is Portal RTX? Everything you need to know

What is Portal RTX? Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
What is AR? Augmented reality explained

What is AR? Augmented reality explained

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
What is E3?

What is E3?

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
What is Nintendo Expansion Pack?

What is Nintendo Expansion Pack?

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.