In this article, we will learn what mAh is, how it is calculated and why it is important for every user to know about it when buying a phone, watch, tablet or any other battery powered electronic device.

What is mAh?

The term “mAh” simply stands for milliampere. It is the measure of how much energy is stored in a battery. The larger the mAh, the longer a battery can power your device. The mAh of your battery will impact your device’s runtime and capacity to some degree.

How is mAh calculated?

There are many factors that can affect a battery’s mAh. The mAh value of a battery will depend on its capacity, the mAh of the device that’s powering it, the temperature of the battery and the ambient temperature.

The formula to calculate a battery’s mAh is as follows: Mh = Ah * 1000/temp Mh is the battery’s mAh. Ah is the capacity of the battery expressed in milliampere. The temp is the temperature of the battery expressed in Celsius.

How does mAh impact battery life?

High-capacity batteries have larger mAh values. However, you can’t simply add more mAh to a battery to increase its runtime. You must also take into account the capacity of your device. For example, a smartphone’s battery may have a capacity of 4000mAh, but because it is powering a small phone, the power will be consumed at a slower rate than if it was powering a portable projector or other larger device.

Your best option is to choose a battery with a high mAh value and a capacity that is larger than what your phone requires. This will help your device stay powered for a longer time.

But keep in mind, battery temperature also impacts battery life. A hotter battery will drain out faster and a cooler battery will take more power to charge. A smartphone’s battery will get warmer when used to charge a device.

When it gets too hot, the battery’s capacity will significantly decrease. You can decrease the battery’s temperature by keeping your phone in a pocket or bag, placing it on a hard surface or using a car charging cable.

How is mAh different to Watt hours?

The mAh and watt-hours (Wh) are two different measurements of a battery’s capacity and charging time. The mAh of a battery gives you an idea of the total amount of electric current that can be transferred through it.

Watt-hours, on the other hand, shows how long a battery can power your device. The hours is the amount of time the battery’s capacity will last.