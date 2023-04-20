 large image

What is Lumina OLED? The new Asus display standard explained

Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Asus has just announced the new Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023) and, with it, a new name for its OLED screen technology. The new branding goes by Lumina OLED, representing a boost in specs for the laptop manufacturer’s OLED offerings.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’re big fans of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2022) and the new model takes things even further. It comes with a slimmer design and a more refined look, as well as the latest and greatest components. Another big change is the display technology, with the manufacturer switching up its “Asus OLED” branding.

Lumina OLED is the new moniker for Asus laptops that don this display. With Lumina OLED displays, Asus will offer up enhanced specs compared to what has gone before with its OLED display options. Here’s everything that’s set to feature.

What is Lumina OLED?

Lumina OLED is Asus’ new display, set to debut on the Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023). The Lumina OLED name is reserved for OLED panels that meet high-quality criteria set by Asus.

Asus claims the new panels will be “More accurate. More Adaptive. More reliable.” The first Lumina OLED display will feature a 2.8K resolution, 0.2ms response time and a colour accuracy Delta S <1. There is DisplayHDR True Black 500-certification, alongside Dolby Vision, ensuring bright and contrasty HDR imagery. Again, on the colour accuracy front, Asus is touting a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Lumina OLED also comes with Asus OLED Care, meaning the company provides you with a free screen exchange should you experience any burn-in issues within the warranty period. The displays also match the standards of TÜV Rheinland and SGS certification bodies.

The first device with this technology standard is the Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023) and, if you’re enticed by Lumina OLED, it’ll set you back upwards of £1,499.99 once it hits the shelves in May 2023.

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism.

