Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is iPhone 16 Fusion Camera? New two-in-one sensor explained

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has revealed the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro and, as always, the cameras are among the main updates. Here’s what you need to know about the new Fusion Camera.

The iPhone 16 is Apple’s flagship range for the year, complete with a new A18/A18 Pro chips that’ll give users unprecedented power and underpins the best Apple Intelligence features. Apple is also promising the best battery life ever, largest display ever from the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

However, camera enthusiasts are usually keenest to learn all about the new photography skills the newest flagship handsets are going to unlock. That’s where the new Fusion Camera on the iPhone 16 range comes in. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the iPhone 16 Fusion Camera?

Essentially, this is the main camera on both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro ranges. On both models it is underpinned by a new, hybrid 48-megapixel sensor.

The ‘Fusion’ element comes from the built-in 2x telephoto functionality that essentially adds telephoto capabilities from the best lens on the devices. Apple says it’ll give you “two optical-quality cameras in one”

The company says it’ll make it easier to get closer to your subject and more easly frame your photo. However, according to the spec sheet on Apple’s website, when using the 2x telephoto capabilities, resolution will be reduced to 12-megapixels.

The 48-megapixel Fusion camera sensor on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max also offers enhancements over the standard model. For example, it also includes a faster quad-pixel sensor that offers 4K 120fps video recording in glorious Dolby Vision HDR, and includes second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilising.

Here are the specs for the iPhone 16 Pro’s Fusion Camera, as showcased during the Monday’s keynote address:

  • 24 mm focal length
  • 2.44 quad-pixel
  • 100% Focus Pixels
  • f/1.78 aperture
  • 2x Telephoto at 48 mm
  • Anti-reflective lens coating
  • 2nd-generation sensor-shift OIS

The iPhone 16 Pro also features a 5x telephoto camera that exists searately of the Fusion Camera when you want to get that perfect Macro shot. Speaking of macro, the 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera on the Pro models also supports the up-close and personal photography style.

The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models feature a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera that supports macro and can also be paired with the Fusion Camera to capture the immersive spatial photos and videos designed to be viewed on Apple’s Vision Pro. Last year, that was a Pro-only feature.

You might like…

Apple A18 Pro vs A17 Pro: How much has changed?

Apple A18 Pro vs A17 Pro: How much has changed?

David Ludlow 9 mins ago
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: Read this before you buy

Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: Read this before you buy

Max Parker 20 mins ago
Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: Which watch to buy?

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: Which watch to buy?

Thomas Deehan 23 mins ago
What is Apple Visual Intelligence?

What is Apple Visual Intelligence?

Hannah Davies 28 mins ago
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Battle of the Titans

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Battle of the Titans

Lewis Painter 33 mins ago
Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: What’s the difference?

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 45 mins ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words