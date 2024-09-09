What is iPhone 16 Fusion Camera? New two-in-one sensor explained

Apple has revealed the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro and, as always, the cameras are among the main updates. Here’s what you need to know about the new Fusion Camera.

The iPhone 16 is Apple’s flagship range for the year, complete with a new A18/A18 Pro chips that’ll give users unprecedented power and underpins the best Apple Intelligence features. Apple is also promising the best battery life ever, largest display ever from the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

However, camera enthusiasts are usually keenest to learn all about the new photography skills the newest flagship handsets are going to unlock. That’s where the new Fusion Camera on the iPhone 16 range comes in. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the iPhone 16 Fusion Camera?

Essentially, this is the main camera on both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro ranges. On both models it is underpinned by a new, hybrid 48-megapixel sensor.

The ‘Fusion’ element comes from the built-in 2x telephoto functionality that essentially adds telephoto capabilities from the best lens on the devices. Apple says it’ll give you “two optical-quality cameras in one”

The company says it’ll make it easier to get closer to your subject and more easly frame your photo. However, according to the spec sheet on Apple’s website, when using the 2x telephoto capabilities, resolution will be reduced to 12-megapixels.

The 48-megapixel Fusion camera sensor on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max also offers enhancements over the standard model. For example, it also includes a faster quad-pixel sensor that offers 4K 120fps video recording in glorious Dolby Vision HDR, and includes second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilising.

Here are the specs for the iPhone 16 Pro’s Fusion Camera, as showcased during the Monday’s keynote address:

24 mm focal length

2.44 quad-pixel

100% Focus Pixels

f/1.78 aperture

2x Telephoto at 48 mm

Anti-reflective lens coating

2nd-generation sensor-shift OIS

The iPhone 16 Pro also features a 5x telephoto camera that exists searately of the Fusion Camera when you want to get that perfect Macro shot. Speaking of macro, the 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera on the Pro models also supports the up-close and personal photography style.

The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models feature a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera that supports macro and can also be paired with the Fusion Camera to capture the immersive spatial photos and videos designed to be viewed on Apple’s Vision Pro. Last year, that was a Pro-only feature.