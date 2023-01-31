A decade ago, finding a phone or headphone that could hold up in the shower or amidst a heavy rainstorm was tricky. These days, almost every mobile device seems to carry an IP rating that tells us exactly how water-resistant that device is.

IP65 is just one label that denotes precisely how much dust and water a smartphone, earbud, speaker or security camera can withstand. Here’s what it means for your tech.

What is IP65 water resistance?

IP65 is a type of IP rating, just like IPX7, IPX8 and IP68.

IP stands for Ingress Protection and is a system that describes how well a device can withstand exposure to dust and water.

IP ratings contain two digits. The first indicates to what extent the device can hold up to solids (like dust) and the second refers to how well it can withstand liquids (like water).

The number that represents solids ranges from 0 to 6, while the digit for liquids ranges from 0 to 9. The higher the number, the more capable that device is when faced with either solids or liquids.

So, what does IP65 mean?

The first digit is 6 – the highest number on the scale – and means the product is dust-tight to stave off intrusion from solids and particles. The second digit is 5, which means this particular device is protected against jets of water.

According to the organisation behind the IP rating system, the IEC, this means “water projecting in jets against the enclosure from any directions shall have no harmful effects”.

It’s important to note that a liquid rating of 5 does not mean the product can be submerged in water, so you won’t want to take this particular device with you on your next swim.

What devices are certified IP65?

Products certified IP65 include the Nest Cam Outdoor and the House of Marley Get Together 2 wireless speaker.

Many of the best smartphones, a list that includes the iPhone 14 and the Samsung Galaxy S22, carry stronger IP ratings such as IP68 to help them withstand being fully submerged in water.