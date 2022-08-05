IP ratings are an increasingly common way companies guarantee a device’s dust or water resistance. Each rating guarantees a different level of ruggedisation, meaning just because it has an IP rating, doesn’t mean you can take the item swimming or safely use it in a dust storm. In this article we detail what an IP50 rating is.

What is IP50 resistance?

Unlike other ratings, such as IPX8 and the more common IP67 and IP68, IP50 does not offer any water resistance guarantees. Instead IP50 devices are only protected against dust ingress, so you should actively avoid getting them wet.

How is IP50 tested?

IP-certified devices must survive a set series of lab run ruggedisation tests. In the case of IP50 certified devices they must continue to function after dust is fired at them in a series of simulated tests. These are designed to ensure any dust that enters the device would not interfere with the part’s functionality.

What devices are IP50 certified?

IP50 certification has been used on some of the electronics we’ve tested, but more recently companies have opted to certify their devices using other ratings. Most of the best phones we test favour the IP67 and IP68 ratings, which offer water as well as dust resistance.

Many of the best running headphones and fitness trackers we test feature IPX8 or IPX4 ratings, which are designed to guarantee they’ll survive use in a gym or during sweaty workouts.

These days IP50 is a more common sight in windows, sealed vents and smart devices, like WiFi cameras.

When is an IP50 rating useful?

IP50 ratings are useful guarantees for devices that will be used in dusty conditions, like home workshops. They can also offer some assurances for outdoor devices, like WiFi cameras in dry, dusty locations, though if you live in an area prone to rain you will want a device with water resistance.