What is IP48? The dust and water resistance rating explained

You may have spotted that Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, both sport an IP48 rating and might be wondering what this actually means.

That’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in; here, we break down what an IP rating is and explain what the IP48 protection means for Samsung’s new foldable collection. Keep reading to learn more.

What is an IP Rating?

Before we go into the specifics of what you’ll get from an IP48-rated device, we’ll begin with what an IP rating actually is.

The IP rating standard, which stands for Ingress Protection Rating, was developed by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and essentially determines the effectiveness of electrical enclosures in resisting and blocking potentially harmful elements like dust and liquids.

Devices are graded with two numbers, with the first representing how well it’s protected from solid foreign objects and the second showing how water resistant to water ingress the device is.

The first number will range from zero to six while the second ranges from zero to nine. With both, the higher the number, the better protected the electronic device is.

When data isn’t available for a rating, then there will be an X instead of a number.

Save 32% on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are available at a steep 32% discount on Amazon right now. Amazon

Save 32%

Now £259 View Deal

What is an IP48 Rating?

In simple terms, an IP48 rating (like that of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6) confirms that the device is protected against 1mm-sized foreign objects and larger, and can withstand the effects of continuous immersion in up to 1.5m of water for around 30 minutes.

You might assume that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 are dust-resistant, but that’s not quite the case.

According to the IEC, the four means the device is “protected against solid foreign objects of 1mm and greater”, which means smaller specks of dust, sand and dirt could still potentially cause damage.

The eight represents the second highest level of water protection, meaning the device is protected against the effects of continuous immersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes – though the specifics can vary depending on the electronic device in question.

The IEC explains that an eight-rating means “ingress of water in quantities causing harmful effects shall not be possible when the enclosure is continuously immersed in water under conditions which shall be agreed between manufacturer and user but are more severe than for numeral seven.”