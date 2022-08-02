Water resistance is a key feature for many outdoor devices. When you’re out in the rain or snow, you want your electronics to work properly and not end up with a soggy mess. So what is IP44 water resistance and why is it an important spec for certain devices?

To find out, keep reading as in this guide we reveal everything you need to know about IP44 water resistance.

What is IP44 Water Resistance?

The IP rating system indicates the degree of protection against dust, dirt and water. IP44 water resistance means that the device is able to handle being submerged under up to 4 inches of water for 30 minutes without sustaining any damage.

The rating system is designed by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). IEC publishes standards for electrical equipment and accessories that are used around the world. It has several technical committees that work together to ensure consistent practices and principles throughout the industry.

Is IP44 ok to use in heavy rain?

IP44 waterproof ratings do not indicate the device is able to handle heavy rain, only light showers. While it is unlikely that you would need to use your device in a heavy downpour, it is always a good idea to bring an extra power source just in case.

Is IP44 ok in the shower?

Yes, IP44 rated devices can be used in the shower and do not need to be removed before use for shorter periods. However, if you’re really nervous, or take prolonged showers, then you may want to remove and store your device prior to entering the shower, as the water resistance won’t survive prolonged exposures to water.

Are there other ratings other than IP44?

There are numerous other, more resilient ratings than IP44. On smartphones and wearables IP67 and IP68 ratings are more common and can survive submersions at deeper depths for longer periods than IP44. Many of the best running headphones we test also carry IPX7 or IPX4 ratings, which acts as a guarantee they won’t break when exposed to sweat or rain.