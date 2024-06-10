Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Intel Lunar Lake? The new chips explained

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re interested in what Intel has in store for 2024, you’ve probably heard about Intel Lunar Lake. 

But, what is Lunar Lake and what do we know about Intel’s AI-enhanced mobile processor so far? 

What is Intel Lunar Lake? 

Lunar Lake is the codename for Intel’s next generation of laptop processors. These are mobile processors designed to offer an enhanced AI experience, exceptional core performance, major improvements in graphics, and breakthrough power efficiency. 

The Lunar Lake processors consist of two tiles – a Compute Tile and a Platform Controller Tile (PCT). 

The Compute Tile is where you’ll find the latest generation of Efficient-cores (E-cores) and Performance-cores (P-cores) for improved power efficiency, along with the central processing unit (CPU), image processing unit (IPU), and neural processing unit (NPU). 

All three units are equipped with AI acceleration capabilities. However, NPU is particularly crucial as this is the part that allows AI and machine learning tasks to be handled on-device. It’s also what makes Lunar Lake so powerful, with the NPU’s 48 tera-operations per second (TOPS) tripling the AI performance of its predecessors. 

Get a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus handset for just £529

Get a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus handset for just £529

Get a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus handset in ‘like new’ condition from Giffgaff for just £529 today. Giffgaff explains its ‘like new’ phones have no visible scratches and have been thoroughly inspected to ensure 100% working condition.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ condition
  • £529
View Deal

The Xe2 GPU, meanwhile, offers 50% more gaming performance and is capable of delivering more than 60 TOPS for 3.5x the AI throughput compared to Intel’s previous generation of mobile processors. 

Security and connectivity are integrated in the PCT, with Lunar Lake’s upgraded connectivity suite including Wi-Fi 7.0, Bluetooth 5.4, PCIe Gen5, PCIe Gen4, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. 

Finally, memory on package enables the processor to access data quickly and decreases both the latency and power consumption. 

Intel Lunar Lake specs

According to Intel, Lunar Lake’s improved efficiency should translate to a 60% improvement in battery life in real-life use cases. 

“The launch of Lunar Lake will bring meaningful fundamental improvements across security, battery life, and more thanks to our deep co-engineering partnership with Intel”, said Pavan Davuluri, corporate VP of Windows and Devices at Microsoft. 

“We are excited to see Lunar Lake come to market with a 40+ TOPS NPU which will deliver Microsoft’s Copilot+ experiences at scale when available”. 

Intel says that its Lunar Lake processors will power more than 80 new laptop designs across more than 20 manufacturers starting in Q3 2024. The company plans to ship more than 40 million AI PC processors this year.

You might like…

What is a Large Language Model? The LLM tech powering GenAI explained

What is a Large Language Model? The LLM tech powering GenAI explained

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
What is generative AI?

What is generative AI?

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
What is Apple Intelligence? Apple’s spin on AI set for WWDC reveal

What is Apple Intelligence? Apple’s spin on AI set for WWDC reveal

Chris Smith 3 days ago
What happens to your photos when you upload them to the cloud?

What happens to your photos when you upload them to the cloud?

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
WWDC 2024: What we expect from Apple’s next big event

WWDC 2024: What we expect from Apple’s next big event

Max Parker 3 days ago
Apple’s iPhone repair process and policies: Everything you need to know

Apple’s iPhone repair process and policies: Everything you need to know

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words