 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is GPS?

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

GPS is a common acronym that you’ll find mentioned frequently with regard to mobile phones and modern car dashboards, but what does it mean?

GPS stands for Global Positioning System, and it is a satellite-navigation system owned by the US government. The network consists of at least 24 satellites online at all times, at an altitude of approximately 20,200 km, with each one orbiting the Earth twice per day. This arrangement means that users should be able to view at least 4 satellites at any time from any point on the planet. Originally designed for military purposes, today GPS is free to use from anywhere in the world, at any time of day.

When you use your tech devices to track your movements – whether that’s a car satnav, a mapping application such as Google Maps on your smartphone, or a fitness tracker to log your outdoor activities such as running or cycling – then it’s most likely using GPS or a comparable technology.

Google Maps
Google Maps on a smartphone

How does GPS work?

Each satellite in the network transmits a unique signal and orbital parameters that allow GPS devices to compute the exact location of the satellite, and with distance measurements from multiple satellites compiled then the device is able to determine a user’s precise position.

Is GPS accurate?

Reception of GPS signals depends on satellite geometry, signal blockage (from buildings, bridges, trees, etc), atmospheric conditions, as well as the quality of the receiver. However, the US government claims that GPS-enabled smartphones are typically accurate to within 4.9m.

Is GPS secure?

On a user basis, the website Privacy Sharks gives the following assessment of GPS’ security:

Although it is harder for GPS trackers to be hacked because they work by using satellite signals, it isn’t impossible. For example, if you have a device with an internet connection and GPS tracking active, hackers can infiltrate your operating system and find out your location.

While there are some downsides to GPS trackers, the benefits outweigh the cons. When used appropriately, GPS trackers are safe; however, if you are suspicious, you can switch off GPS tracking systems on your phone and car and only activate these when it is necessary to do so.

Furthermore, the journal Scientific American has expressed concern about GPS interference on a larger scale, noting that “suspected hackers have jammed GPS signals that guide airliners”, and that “bad actors can jam or spoof GPS signals without complicated or expensive technology and without the need for deep training.”

Are there other satellite navigation systems?

While GPS is often used as a catch-all name for any form of satellite navigation, in fact there are other satellite navigation systems that are made and maintained by other countries; GLONASS by Russia, Galileo by the European Union, and BeiDou by China. Many electronic devices will have access to multiple navigations, particularly GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo.

You might like…

What is an eSIM?

What is an eSIM?

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
What is an ECG?

What is an ECG?

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
What is TIDAL? The music streaming service explained

What is TIDAL? The music streaming service explained

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
What is Apple Fitness Plus?

What is Apple Fitness Plus?

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
What is an IPS monitor?

What is an IPS monitor?

Ryan Jones 6 hours ago
What is Twitter Circle? New feature will limit audience to select followers

What is Twitter Circle? New feature will limit audience to select followers

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.