What is Google’s clear calling feature?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The latest Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones come with a fantastic new feature called clear calling.

Google’s latest line of handsets comes with a plethora of different features; Real Tone, Face Unlock and Guided Frame are just some of the hallmarks of the Pixel 7 line. 

Google recently decided to update these next-generation devices to include yet another helpful feature: clear calling. If you want to know more about clear calling and how it works, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through everything you need to know. 

Google clear calling intends to reduce loud background noises coming through the other end of the line when you’re on the phone. The feature is exclusive to the Pixel 7 Series line of handsets, but does not include the mid-range Pixel 7a

Clear calling was not available on the handsets when they launched in 2022, but thanks to a post-launch software update from Google, all Pixel 7 owners can take advantage of this handy feature. It cannot be used on the previous Pixel 6 line of phones since it relies on the Tensor G2 chipset, and the Pixel 6 uses the Google Tensor chip. 

Google does state that clear calling is dependent on your phone bandwidth and may not be available for all calls. This suggests that clear calling may not work all the time, and it likely won’t remove all of the background noise from your calls, but should remove enough to make them easier to understand. 

It’s worth noting that this feature is turned off by default, so you will need to make sure that you enable it through the settings. Once it is turned on, however, it will kick in every time you’re on the phone with a noisy recipient. 

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

