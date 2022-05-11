Google teased the Tensor 2 chip during its Google I/O conference, but what is it and why should you care?

We’ve rounded up all of the key information right here, so keep reading on to find out everything you need to know about Google Tensor 2.

What is Google Tensor 2?

Google Tensor 2 is the second iteration of the company’s mobile processor.

While the chip is not available just yet, Google has confirmed it will feature inside the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, which will both be launching in Fall 2022.

Google hasn’t revealed much information about Google Tensor 2 yet, other than the company is working on more artificial intelligence breakthroughs for the likes of speech, photography and video.

Sadly, Google didn’t mention what kind of performance increase we can expect, so we’ll have to wait until for the official launch for more details on that front.

It looks like Google will be using its Tensor chips for more devices beyond smartphones though, with Google revealing it’s working on a new tablet that will feature the custom-made processor.