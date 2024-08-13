Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Google Satellite SOS? New Pixel 9 safety feature explained

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has announced Satellite SOS, a new safety feature enabling Pixel 9 device owners to contact the emergency services when out of cellular range.

The feature, which was tipped to arrive on the new handsets earlier this year, was confirmed for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The feature will make emergency SOS communications available to off-the-grid users in the United States, initially.

Save £200 on the Pixel Watch 2

Save £200 on the Pixel Watch 2

The Pixel Watch 2 is available at a huge £200 discount ahead of the launch of the Pixel Watch 3.

  • O2
  • Save £200
  • Now £149
View Deal

And Pixel 9 owners will get two years of free service, with no word on how much it’ll cost when that timeframe expires.

They will be the first Android handsets to offer satellite connectivity, and it comes almost two years after Apple brought its Emergency SOS tool to the iPhone 14 range.

“Our newest Pixel 9 devices are the first Android phones to include our new Satellite SOS, so you can contact emergency responders via satellite and share your location, even without cellular service,” Google says in a blog post.

“Satellite SOS will be available first in the U.S. on Pixel 9 devices, regardless of your carrier plan. And for the first two years on Pixel, it will be available at no extra cost.”

Google hasn’t gone into full detail on whether you’ll be able to actually make voice phone calls via the low-orbit satellites, or whether it’ll be like Apple’s initial interpretation, which shares location and allows small data packets to be sent via SMS.

Google is advertising Satellite SOS as a key feature for the Pixel 9 handsets, along with a brand new weather app, full access to the new suite of Gemini AI tools, fancy camera features like Add Me and Made You Look, and loads more. See below for some of the highlights from our Pixel 9 coverage.

You might like…

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the foldable Google should have made last year

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the foldable Google should have made last year

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Everything you need to know

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: The important differences detailed

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: The important differences detailed

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Which should you buy?

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words