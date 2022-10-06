 large image

What is Google Night Sight?

Google introduced the Night Sight feature when the Pixel 3 launched and it allowed for more realistic images in low-light environments.

Cameras on smartphones are evolving every year, with companies developing better technology and AI so users can take better quality photos.

Night Sight is a feature developed by Google and has further improved the handset’s camera capabilities. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Google Night Sight.

What is Google Night Sight and how does it work?

As the name implies, Google Night Sight is a feature that helps users take better pictures in low lighting.

The feature uses AI as well as machine learning to lighten up pictures taken in dark environments. Firstly, it detects any motion within the image, as motion can cause issues with long exposure and make the photos blurry.

Detecting any blur helps the camera to decide if it should use long or short exposure to minimise any issues within the photo.

It also works in a similar way to Google’s HDR+ system, taking bursts of frames so it can merge multiple frames together to create the best photo possible.

AI is also used to help balance out the colour in an image, as you may have noticed that pictures taken with Night Sight-like features can have a yellow or reddish colour. Night Sight aims to overcome this with AI, processing the picture to ensure that it looks more realistic.

The fact it works via AI also means that Google can update and develop its Night Sight feature over time to continually improve it, which is usually complemented when the hardware is updated with more recent handsets.

Which devices feature Google Night Sight?

Google Night Sight is exclusive to the Pixel series. However, since Night Sight is a software feature and not hardware, the company updated its older Pixel models after the Pixel 3 launched.

It’s also included on the latest Pixel sets, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and we expect that it will be featured on the upcoming Google Pixel 7.

