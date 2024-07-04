Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Google Find My Device?

Hannah Davies
Google recently announced a major update to Find My Device, but what is Find My Device and why should you use the app? 

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Google’s latest device tracking app. 

Find My Device (previously called Find Device) is a tracking app designed to help you locate lost and misplaced Android devices. 

Every time you add a new Android device to your Google Account, Find My Device is switched on by default. This means that if you misplace that device, you can play a sound to find it nearby. 

If your device is lost or stolen, you can also view its last known location on a map, even when that device is offline. You can even lock your device from afar to prevent thieves from using it or erase the stored data for your peace of mind. 

This makes Find My Device essentially the Android equivalent of the Find My app available across Apple’s ecosystem. 

One unique feature for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users is that Find My Device also works when these phones are completely powered off. This means you can continue to track down your Pixel even after the battery has died. 

If you have a Google Nest device, Find My Device can also use this as a reference point to help you pinpoint your lost phone or tablet at home. 

The Find My Device app is also compatible with Bluetooth tracker tags from Chipolo and Pebblebee, with tags from Eufy, Jio and Motorola coming soon. These tags are also compatible with the unknown tracker alerts designed to notify Android and iOS users if a Bluetooth tracker has been hidden on their person or in their belongings in order to track them. 

One more handy feature is the ability to share accessories with friends and family. This means that if one of you misplaces the house keys or TV remote and you have a tracker attached, you can both use Find My Device to locate it without texting the other and quizzing them about where they might have left it.

