What is Google Duet AI? The Microsoft 365 Copilot rival explained

Google has just revealed Duet AI at I/O 2023. The AI collaboration tool is set to compete with the Microsoft 365 Copilot. Both are integrated with apps to help you speedily problem-solve while working.

From Google Bard to Bing AI, the world’s tech giants just love talking about artificial intelligence right now. Google I/O 2023 was no different with AI constantly mentioned throughout.

Along with big updates to Google Bard, the most interesting AI announcements were reserved for Duet AI for Google Workspace. Duet AI uses generative AI to respond to your requests and generate useful answers across Google Workspace apps. Here’s everything that Google announced for Duet AI at its I/O event.

What is Google Duet AI?

Duet AI for Google Workspace brings generative artificial intelligence to Google’s apps. Duet AI will help you do everything from preparing for meetings, helping you write, organising your day, visualising solutions and more.

For example, in Gmail and Google Docs, Duet AI will allow you to generate full responses based on a prompt of just a few words. Further down the line, contextual assistance will feature too, enabling professional replies that will automatically fill in relevant contact information.

There are AI building blocks in Docs too, with Smart Canvas (Google’s method of integrating complex collaboration) capabilities working alongside Duet AI too.

In Google Slide, Duet AI will accommodate requests to create original images based on text. This will let you input your ideas and see a relevant image comes out the other size, aiming to bring your imagination to the page.

The same principle will come to Google Sheets via Duet AI as well. You’ll be able to ask the AI to analyse your data, classify it and form tailored action plans based on it. Think, looking for insightful and clear conclusions based on user feedback, custom tables and more. Duet AI in Google Meet will also allow you to generate unique backgrounds.