Google’s AI Mode is the next generation of search – here’s how it works

Google has recently introduced a new addition to its Search capabilities, with AI Mode.

Currently only available to users based in the US, Google’s AI Mode promises to answer even the hardest and most long-winded questions.

Keep reading to learn more about Google’s AI Mode, including how it works, what it can do and how users can access the tool. Want more from Google? Check out our list of the best Pixel phones, best Android phones and best Chromebooks to get your fill.

What is Google AI Mode?

Google’s AI Mode is a new and experimental way for users to search on Google’s Home Screen. Google explains that it designed AI Mode to “help people ask new questions and connect them with the breadth of content and perspectives across the web.”

There are numerous ways to search for something with AI Mode, as you can type, speak, take a photo or upload an image of your query. AI Mode will then use advanced multimodal capabilities to understand your question and provide you with an intelligence response.

Not only that, but Google explains AI Mode allows users to “dig deeper or change course” by asking follow-up questions, and it can understand natural language too. On the latter, Google provides the example of a long winded question: “I’m a beginner golfer who is overwhelmed with all the different clubs, what does each do and which are recommended as “must haves” to play with now vs ones I could play without”.

Image Credit: Google

From here, AI Mode breaks down the question and offers an overview of the answers alongside a comprehensive list of relevant links to learn more.

How to use Google AI Mode

When AI Mode is enabled, users can ask the tool any question via text, voice or even images and should receive appropriate AI-powered responses. You can then pick up where you left off through AI Mode History, too.

Using Google AI Mode searching with voice and image. Image Credit: Google

Google explains that AI Mode allows users to “explore topics in greater depth with information from a range of courses from the web”.

How does Google AI Mode work?

AI Mode is enabled by Google Gemini 2.0 and uses its advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities to intelligently analyse and answer “even your toughest questions.”

Plus, because it’s powered by Gemini 2.0 yet is found within Google Search, Google promises AI Mode is better at finding real time information from across the web too.

How do I turn Google AI on?

When AI Mode first rolled out back in March 2025, it was only available to Google One AI Premium subscribers to try out in Labs. According to Google, the feedback was positive so it has now made AI Mode available to Labs users who opt-in across the US.

To turn Google AI Mode on, you’ll need to be based in the US, have access to Early Access Apps and be 18 or over. You’ll also need to make sure you have the latest version of the Google app or Google Chrome, plus have your Search History enabled.