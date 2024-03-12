Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Google Adaptive Touch? Pixel 9 display rumour explained

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

What is Google Adaptive Touch? Could Google be about to debut a new display technology that could change how we interact with our smartphones through touch?

The Pixel 9 is likely to arrive this autumn, and a string of code within Android may have revealed a headline new display feature called Adaptive Touch.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just £439

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just £439

GiffGaff is selling the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just £439 in ‘Like new’ condition.

  • GiffGaff
  • ‘Like new’ condition
  • Now £439
View Deal

Within the Android QPR beta 2, Android Authority found evidence of the feature, which would likely alter the sensitivity of the display in certain situations.

Adaptive Touch could be available within the settings, with the code explaining that when the feature is enabled: “touch sensitivity will automatically adjust to your environment, activities and screen protector.”

In existing versions of Android, Google offers a Touch Sensitivity setting (Under Settings > Display) This enables users to adjust the sensitivity of the touchscreen.

There’s also a screen protector mode, which automatically detects the presence of the protective shield and that will “increase touch sensitivity and touch when using a screen protector.”

How exactly would an “adaptive” version of this be different? Well we don’t have any official word from Google yet and likely won’t for a few months until it unveils the Pixel 9.

It will be environmental though, and Android Authority in its report speculated that it may rival a OnePlus 12 feature that enables the display to cope better when using the phone with wet fingers. OnePlus calls it Aqua Touch, which is automatically enabled when the phone is wet and makes the screen easier to operate.

It’s not clear whether this feature would be hardware based or whether it’s an addition that could debut on Pixel 9 and trickle down to older handsets in the range as part of a Feature Drop.

You might like…

Best Google Pixel Phone 2024: Top Pixels tested and ranked

Best Google Pixel Phone 2024: Top Pixels tested and ranked

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Google Pixel 8 vs Apple iPhone 15: Apple or Google?

Google Pixel 8 vs Apple iPhone 15: Apple or Google?

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: What’s the difference?

Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words