What is Gemini Live? Google’s new AI voice chat tool explained

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has announced the rollout of Gemini Live, a new voice chat tool enabling users to have human-like coversations with the new artificially intelligent assistant.

The new feature is rolling out today for people who subscribe to the Gemini Advanced tier, but Google also says it is trying to bring the new Gemini features to Pixel, Samsung, and other Android phones in the next few weeks.

The feature was originally previewed at Google I/O in May and arrives in time to rival OpenAI’s controversial ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode.

During the Made by Google event, where the company is about to launch the Pixel 9 series of handsets, Google said Gemini Live will allow users to have in-depth conversations, as well as “emotionally expressive” voice chats on mobile devices.

Google even says it’ll be possible to interrupt Gemini in mid-flow to ask follow-up questions. The speech will quickly adapt to your interruptions.

“Gemini Live is a mobile conversational experience that lets you have free-flowing conversations with Gemini,” Google writes in a blog post.

“Want to brainstorm potential jobs that are well-suited to your skillset or degree? Go Live with Gemini and ask about them. You can even interrupt mid-response to dive deeper on a particular point, or pause a conversation and come back to it later. It’s like having a sidekick in your pocket who you can chat with about new ideas or practice with for an important conversation.”

Google says the feature will be available hands free, and you’ll also be able to keep chatting with Gemini when your phone is locked. So it’s a lot like a regular phone call in that respect. There are ten unique voices to choose from, with Google previewing them today during the Made by Google keynote.

Gemini Live will also be compatible with the Pixel Buds 2, which are launching today too.

