What does the Geekbench 5 benchmarking system actually measure? Everything you need to know is explained in this article.

You may have seen Geekbench 5 mentioned when the performance of a device is measured, perhaps even in the reviews published on this website. But what do the scores actually mean for you?

What is Geekbench 5?

Geekbench 5 is a benchmarker. This means that it measures the performance of your device, and then by comparing it to other scores you can judge how well it performs; the scores themselves, without context or comparison, are pretty much meaningless, but they gain their value when stacked up against others.

What does Geekbench 5 measure?

There are different benchmarking tools available on Geekbench 5. For starters, there’s the CPU Benchmark; this can measure the single core and multi core power of your device’s processor, so that you can know how well it will be able to perform most general tasks. There’s also a Compute Benchmark available on Geekbench 5, and this can measure your device’s aptitude for more specific tasks such as gaming, image processing, or video editing.

While just observing your smartphone’s performance may give you an idea of how powerful it is, the purpose of benchmarking tools is to discover the device’s high water mark, to see where it places among the competition.

Geekbench 5: CPU Benchmark Comparison ‹ Geekbench 5 single core Geekbench 5 multi core Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1159 3514 iPhone 13 1734 4388 OnePlus 10T 1008 3528 Xiaomi 12 Pro 1191 3584 Oppo Find X5 Pro 980 3436 ›

For example, take a look at the table above and scroll across from left to right. This is a collection of CPU benchmarks for a selection of recently-tested smartphones, so that you can compare their performance to one another and get an insight into their maximum performance capability.

How can I use Geekbench 5?

If you’d like to use this benchmarking software yourself, then you can download it from the App Store or Play Store on a mobile device (Apple or Android respectively), and otherwise you can download the program via your browser from the official website.

Are there other benchmarkers?

Yes, Geekbench 5 is not the only benchmark software that’s available. For example when testing smartphones, we may use 3DMark or AnTuTu to test the GPU’s power, which pertains to gaming performance.