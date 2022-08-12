 large image

What is Geekbench 5?

Peter Phelps
Deputy Mobile Editor

What does the Geekbench 5 benchmarking system actually measure? Everything you need to know is explained in this article.

You may have seen Geekbench 5 mentioned when the performance of a device is measured, perhaps even in the reviews published on this website. But what do the scores actually mean for you?

Geekbench 5 is a benchmarker. This means that it measures the performance of your device, and then by comparing it to other scores you can judge how well it performs; the scores themselves, without context or comparison, are pretty much meaningless, but they gain their value when stacked up against others.

What does Geekbench 5 measure?

There are different benchmarking tools available on Geekbench 5. For starters, there’s the CPU Benchmark; this can measure the single core and multi core power of your device’s processor, so that you can know how well it will be able to perform most general tasks. There’s also a Compute Benchmark available on Geekbench 5, and this can measure your device’s aptitude for more specific tasks such as gaming, image processing, or video editing.

While just observing your smartphone’s performance may give you an idea of how powerful it is, the purpose of benchmarking tools is to discover the device’s high water mark, to see where it places among the competition.

Geekbench 5: CPU Benchmark Comparison

Geekbench 5 single core
Geekbench 5 multi core
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
1159
3514
iPhone 13
1734
4388
OnePlus 10T
1008
3528
Xiaomi 12 Pro
1191
3584
Oppo Find X5 Pro
980
3436

For example, take a look at the table above and scroll across from left to right. This is a collection of CPU benchmarks for a selection of recently-tested smartphones, so that you can compare their performance to one another and get an insight into their maximum performance capability.

How can I use Geekbench 5?

If you’d like to use this benchmarking software yourself, then you can download it from the App Store or Play Store on a mobile device (Apple or Android respectively), and otherwise you can download the program via your browser from the official website.

Are there other benchmarkers?

Yes, Geekbench 5 is not the only benchmark software that’s available. For example when testing smartphones, we may use 3DMark or AnTuTu to test the GPU’s power, which pertains to gaming performance.

Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

