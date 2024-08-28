What is Garmin Messenger? The smartwatch communication app explained

We’re all used to relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks to keep in touch with loved ones, but what happens when we go off-grid? That’s where Garmin Messenger comes in.

Designed to keep Garmin users safe and in contact with loved ones, regardless of where they are in the world, Garmin Messenger is a seriously useful and potentially even life-saving communication tool.

Whether you’ve just invested in your first Garmin smartwatch or you want to keep in touch with loved ones on week-long hiking treks, read on to learn more about the satellite-powered Garmin Messenger app.

What is Garmin Messenger?

Garmin Messenger is a mobile app that pairs with InReach compatible devices, such as select Garmin smartwatches, for messaging via Wi-Fi, cellular or even satellite connections.

Garmin Messenger will use Wi-Fi or cellular networks when available to send and receive messages, however, once you step out of network range it’ll then utilise its InReach satellite connection service to ensure you can keep in touch with loved ones.

Garmin Enduro 3 displaying Garmin Messenger app. Credit: Garmin.

The app, which can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, supports both group and individual messaging. You can also use your smartwatch to communicate with loved ones who may not necessarily have a Garmin smartwatch but are still contactable via the app.

The satellite connection doesn’t just make sure you keep in touch with loved ones as it also allows you to share your location, get a weather forecast and, in an emergency, you can even trigger an interactive SOS to Garmin’s 24/7 staffed emergency response centre.

How does the Garmin Messenger app work?

When you pair your InReach-compatible smartwatch with the Garmin Messenger app, it will automatically switch between either Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile and the Iridium satellite network to ensure you remain connected even when you’re off-grid.

Do I need to pay to access the satellite?

While the Garmin Messenger app is free to use when connected to Wi-Fi and mobile networks, you will need an active satellite subscription to access the Iridium satellite network and communicate off-grid.

There are multiple subscription tiers to choose from, from Pro Basic and Pro Premium to the more in-depth (and costly) Consumer Expedition. To choose the right one for you, and ensure you are covered for what you need, be sure to read through all the options on Garmin’s website.

Once you’ve selected the right plan for you, you can opt for a monthly rolling or monthly one-year contract, with plans starting at £14.99/$14.95 a month for the former and £12.99/$11.95 a month for the latter.

What Garmin smartwatches are compatible with InReach?

There are numerous Garmin smartwatches that are compatible with Garmin Messenger including:

Aside from Garmin smartwatches, Garmin Messenger is also compatible with Garmin’s InReach Satellite Communicators including: