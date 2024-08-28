Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Garmin Messenger? The smartwatch communication app explained

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

We’re all used to relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks to keep in touch with loved ones, but what happens when we go off-grid? That’s where Garmin Messenger comes in.

Designed to keep Garmin users safe and in contact with loved ones, regardless of where they are in the world, Garmin Messenger is a seriously useful and potentially even life-saving communication tool.

Whether you’ve just invested in your first Garmin smartwatch or you want to keep in touch with loved ones on week-long hiking treks, read on to learn more about the satellite-powered Garmin Messenger app.

What is Garmin Messenger?

Garmin Messenger is a mobile app that pairs with InReach compatible devices, such as select Garmin smartwatches, for messaging via Wi-Fi, cellular or even satellite connections.

Garmin Messenger will use Wi-Fi or cellular networks when available to send and receive messages, however, once you step out of network range it’ll then utilise its InReach satellite connection service to ensure you can keep in touch with loved ones. 

Garmin Enduro 3 on wrist displaying Garmin Messaging app
Garmin Enduro 3 displaying Garmin Messenger app. Credit: Garmin.

The app, which can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, supports both group and individual messaging. You can also use your smartwatch to communicate with loved ones who may not necessarily have a Garmin smartwatch but are still contactable via the app.

The satellite connection doesn’t just make sure you keep in touch with loved ones as it also allows you to share your location, get a weather forecast and, in an emergency, you can even trigger an interactive SOS to Garmin’s 24/7 staffed emergency response centre.

How does the Garmin Messenger app work?

When you pair your InReach-compatible smartwatch with the Garmin Messenger app, it will automatically switch between either Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile and the Iridium satellite network to ensure you remain connected even when you’re off-grid.

Do I need to pay to access the satellite?

While the Garmin Messenger app is free to use when connected to Wi-Fi and mobile networks, you will need an active satellite subscription to access the Iridium satellite network and communicate off-grid. 

There are multiple subscription tiers to choose from, from Pro Basic and Pro Premium to the more in-depth (and costly) Consumer Expedition. To choose the right one for you, and ensure you are covered for what you need, be sure to read through all the options on Garmin’s website.

Once you’ve selected the right plan for you, you can opt for a monthly rolling or monthly one-year contract, with plans starting at £14.99/$14.95 a month for the former and £12.99/$11.95 a month for the latter.

What Garmin smartwatches are compatible with InReach?

There are numerous Garmin smartwatches that are compatible with Garmin Messenger including:

Aside from Garmin smartwatches, Garmin Messenger is also compatible with Garmin’s InReach Satellite Communicators including:

  • InReach Mini 2 and Mini
  • InReach Messenger
  • GPSMAP 67 series
  • Montana 700 series
  • GPSMAP 86 series
  • Tread series

You might like…

What are open-ear headphones and why would you want them?

What are open-ear headphones and why would you want them?

Kob Monney 5 days ago
Pixel Screenshots: One of the Pixel 9’s most useful features detailed

Pixel Screenshots: One of the Pixel 9’s most useful features detailed

Jessica Gorringe 6 days ago
Star Wars Outlaws System Requirements: All the specs info you need

Star Wars Outlaws System Requirements: All the specs info you need

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Now Ultra Boost: Price and more explained

Now Ultra Boost: Price and more explained

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
What is Fitbit Premium? The wearable subscription explained

What is Fitbit Premium? The wearable subscription explained

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
What is the Samsung BioActive Sensor?

What is the Samsung BioActive Sensor?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words